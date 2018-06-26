France vs Denmark Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

France and Denmark, who top Group C heading into the final matches of this stage, go head-to-head Tuesday in Moscow.

Preview

France, following a 2-1 win over Australia and 1-0 win over Peru, have already guaranteed themselves a spot in the knockout round no what happens in this game. However, if they’re going to win the group, which would match them up against the runner-up of Group D and thus likely avoid a red-hot Croatia side, they’ll need at least a draw against Denmark.

As for Age Hareide’s side, the Danes can win the group with a victory, and they can advance in second place with a draw, but things get a little tricky if they lose to Les Bleus. (Deep breath) A defeat coupled with an Australia win over Peru would tie Denmark and Australia at four points. In that scenario, if each of their games on Tuesday are decided by one goal, they would then finish tied in goal differential, and the tiebreaker would move to goals scored. They enter Tuesday with two goals each, so Australia would have a good chance of winning that tiebreaker if they win and Denmark lose. But if, say, Australia wins 1-0 and Denmark loses 2-1, then they’d be tied in goal differential and goals scored, and because they drew when they played each other, the tiebreaker would move to Fair Play points, which Australia leads heading into Tuesday (-3 vs. -4).

Clear as mud, right?

The too-long-didn’t-read version for Denmark is this: Don’t lose.

That’s a bit easier said than done considering France’s embarrassment of riches in the attack–though Les Bleus haven’t been all that efficient so far this tournament. They have just three total goals despite 24 shots and nine on target–and one came via penalty and another via an Australia own goal. Still, they’re highly dangerous going forward, and Denmark will have to be very disciplined in defense they’re going to avoid defeat.

On the other side of the pitch, France has been rock solid defensively, allowing just three shots on target and zero goals in the run of play (they gave up one via penalty to Australia). So, Denmark will have their hands full, but they’re still in good shape since they only need a draw to advance.

Still, with all the different potential scenarios, this should be a fun match–and if France scores first, the action is going to ramp up very quickly.