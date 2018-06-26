France Round of 16: Who & When For Next Game

The French are here to stay.

After three solid performances in the group stage, France are Group C winners and headed to the next round. Finishing atop Group C, France will have to wait until Group D is resolved to know their opponent.

France will play their next game on Saturday, June 30th at 10 a.m. Eastern against the runner-up of Group D.

France was the heavy favorite to win their group, but still needed to execute in the group stage. France outlasted Australia 2-1, despite surrendering an equalizing penalty to the Aussies. They continued to show resilience in their next match, outlasting a spunky Peru side with a 1-0 victory.

Despite their wealth of talent, coach Didier Deschamps seems to have settled on his core lineup. He went with a 4-4-2 against Peru, and added Olivier Giroud up top. Despite not starting in the opener, France looked more creative up front with Giroud in the lineup. Deschamps has also inserted Ngolo Kanté in the midfield, bringing defense and stability to the middle.

One player that could see more action moving forward is Ousmane Dembele. The Barcelona forward started the team’s third match against Denmark, and could be a valuable substitute later in the tournament.

For France’s next round opponent, the team will have to be patient. Group D is something of a mess, with Argentina battling it out for a runner-up spot with Nigeria. All four teams in the group can still claim a spot in the next round, but the answer will be clear by the end of Tuesdays action.