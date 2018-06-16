France vs Australia Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Group C play at the 2018 World Cup begins Saturday, as France and Australia meet inside Kazan Arena.

Preview

Twenty years removed from their triumph at the 1998 World Cup, France is a serious threat to return home from Russia with the country’s second title. They have an embarrassment of riches in the attack with players like Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe to name a few, and they showed what they can do on a big stage when they finished second at Euro 2016 (though it’s worth noting they hosted that tournament).

That said, this team can still run hot and cold, and we saw that as recently as last week then drew against a young United States team a home. Of the main four or five contenders, France probably has the most question marks, and as such, a good start to the tournament will be important.

Australia will be hoping to prevent that, but the Socceroos undoubtedly enter this one as big underdogs. While they picked up a pair of nice wins over Czech Republic and Hungary in their early-June warm-ups, the gap in talent will be evident in this one. Holding on for a draw would be a massive coup for Bert van Marwijk’s squad, but it’s likely Australia will need results against Denmark or Peru if they’re going avoid a repeat of 2014 when they lost all three matches.

Still, while this one could be a lopsided affair, it should help provide some answers about how France will line up. And if nothing else, it’s worth watching simply to see the impressive collection of young talent on Didier Deschamps’ side.