LeBron James Jr. to Sierra Canyon? Roster Has Scottie Pippen Jr.

For weeks, there had been rumors that LeBron James Jr., who goes by “Bronny”, had already committed to enroll at Sierra Canyon in Southern California. This had many people speculating that LeBron to Los Angeles was a done deal. While LeBron officially announced he is headed to the Lakers, LeBron Jr.’s status appears to be still open. LeBron Jr. is the oldest of LeBron and Savannah’s three children.

According to the L.A. Daily News’ Tarek Fattal, LeBron Jr. is also likely considering Brentwood, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Crossroads and Mater Dei among others.

LeBron commits to the Lakers, we’ll see where he enrolls his oldest son, Bronny, who will be going into 8th grade. The speculated shortlist: Sierra Canyon, Brentwood, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Crossroads, or maybe an OC catholic school like Mater Dei, Santa Margarita.. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) July 2, 2018

It is LeBron Jr.’s connection to Sierra Canyon that has garnered the most attention thanks to the star-studded roster. Former NBA players Scottie Pippen and Kenyon Martin also have sons on the team. LeBron Jr. is 13 years old, and will be in 8th grade. ESPN’s Rachel Nichols reported LeBron Jr. is likely still a year away from playing on Sierra Canyon’s varsity team. LeBron Jr. already has offers from powerhouse colleges like Duke and Kentucky. The Los Angeles Times Eric Sondheimer reported LeBron Jr. would not be playing high school basketball next year.

Potential teammates have already started recruiting LeBron Jr.

Forget Lebron in a Laker jersey I am trying to see his son Bronny in this Bosco Jersey 👀, lets make this happen Lebron #BronnytoBosco🍢@KingJames pic.twitter.com/9GKA8WTK04 — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) July 2, 2018

The Sierra Canyon rumors started after Gary Payton told Black Sports Online that LeBron Jr. was ready to enroll.

“His son just committed to Sierra Canyon — that’s where his son is gonna go to school with Scottie Pippen’s son and Kenyon Martin’s son,” Payton told BSO per NBC Bay Area. “If everybody looks at it — a son at that age, you don’t want to be away from him for that period of time. He needs a father during that time … I think he wants to be around his son a lot, see his son play.”

Prior to LeBron’s decision, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that his family would play a large factor in his decision, including LeBron Jr.’s development.

James’ oldest son, Bronny, is 13. His younger son, Bryce, will turn 11 next week. They will be able to voice their feelings on the decision this time. They have spent time in Miami and Akron and even Los Angeles in the summers. Bronny is a standout basketball player who has a chance at an NBA future, and his development and comfort through his teen years, of course, is important. James’ wife, Savannah, was already a driving force in 2014 when James came home to Akron. James loves watching his sons play basketball. It’s hard to see him being apart from his family, which includes 3-year-old daughter Zhuri, at this stage of his life. In 2010, he left Savannah and his young sons in Ohio when he first moved to Miami. Now, where they want to live is a deeper factor.

Here’s a look at the projected Sierra Canyon roster courtesy of Max Preps. The roster is likely to include additional players, and the seniors are not listed.

Sierra Canyon Projected Roster