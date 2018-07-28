US Classic Gymnastics Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Defending Olympic champion Simone Biles and defending world champion Morgan Hurd headline the field at Saturday’s 2018 US Classic gymnastics tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The senior competition is scheduled to start Saturday, July 28, at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on the Olympic Channel. There will also be a tape-delayed broadcast Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a the Olympic Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With any of these services, you can either watch the US Classic live as it airs, or you can DVR it.

FuboTV

The Olympic Channel is included in the main “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Olympic Channel and the US Classic on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the US Classic up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including the Olympic Channel. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the US Classic on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

The Olympic Channel is in the “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch the US Classic live stream on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

The 2018 US Classic, also known as The Return of Simone.

Biles, the two-time all-around champion at this event (2014, 2015), four-time US all-around champion (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016) and defending all-around Olympic champion, hasn’t lost an all-around competition that she started since the 2013 US Classic. She’s arguably the most dominant individual the sport has ever seen, but there are also questions of rust as she will be competing on Saturday for the first time since Rio two years ago.

“She’s nervous because it’s been two years,” said Laurent Landi, one of her coaches. “She’s excited because she’s ready to go and do the job.

“She followed the right preparation. She’s in shape. She’s mentally and physically prepared. I just want to see how she reacts.”

Biles’ biggest competition will likely come from 17-year-old Morgan Hurd, the defending world champion, 17-year-old Ragan Smith, the defending US Champion, and 15-year-old Grace McCallum, who defeated Hurd to earn the all-around gold at the Pacific Rim Championships in April.

This meet will serve as an important tune-up for the US Championships (Boston) in August and the World Championships (Doha) in October.