Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Shows Off Dance Moves in St. Thomas

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, really is “never not dancing!” The NFL cheerleader turned model has been in St. Thomas visiting with her family, and just uploaded a video of herself dancing on the beach. The stunning blonde was wearing an adorable turquoise two-piece as she showed off her best moves, carrying a white VI (Virgin Islands) umbrella as a prop.

If you follow Kostek on social media, you probably know that she is a huge fan of music and dancing. In fact, she is always ready to bust-a-move at any given moment — if there is music, she is dancing! Kostek often uses the hashtag #nevernotdancing to describe herself.

You can see Kostek’s latest video from St. Thomas below.

Are you ready? #BigTingsAhead 🌺 A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Aug 27, 2018 at 4:45pm PDT

Kostek is hanging in St. Thomas with her brother, Tommy, her mom, and her aunt, Camille, who still calls the Caribbean island home. The island is Kostek’s favorite vacation spot. Earlier this month, Kostek was asked about her favorite place to vacation during an interview with Boston.com.

“St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands. This is one of the first tropical destinations that I traveled to as a kid, and continue to visit to this day. St. Thomas is where my mother grew up and where some of my family still resides. It’s one of my favorite getaways — I also love Jamaica — because I have gotten to experience the island from a local view rather than as a tourist. I love everything from the food, the island homes and huts, the beach bars, the music — especially the steel drums — the weather and quick passing rain showers, and best of all the crystal clear ice blue water. I already can’t wait for the next time I get there,” she told the outlet.

Kostek has been posting various photos and videos from her trip — and she’s almost always in a pose! The chick doesn’t miss an opportunity for a dance or a great photo.