Bruce Irvin Reacts to Aaron Donald’s Extension With Khalil Mack Tweet

Oakland Raiders pass-rusher Bruce Irvin hasn’t held back his opinion on teammate and friend Khalil Mack’s holdout. He believes the team needs to fork over the cash to get Mack back in the locker room. And after ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald signed a record-breaking six-year, $135 million contract extension, Irvin wasted no time jumping on social media.

Mack turn now — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) August 31, 2018

Earlier this offseason, before contract talks between the Raiders and Mack turned ugly, Irvin sent a message to the organization. In a story revealed by the Fresno Bee’s Anthony Galaviz, Irvin took to Mack’s Live Instagram to tell general manager Reggie McKenzie to pay up.

“They need to pay (him),” Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin said on Live Instagram on Mack’s account on Saturday. “Hey Reggie, pay (him).”

The former Seattle Seahawks defender is entering his third season with the Raiders. Over the span of the last two years, Irvin has tallied 115 combined tackles, 15 for loss, 15 sacks and 10 forced fumbles. New defensive coordinator Paul Guenther opted to move the 30-year-old to defensive end this offseason, which was expected to place him in a starting role opposite Mack.

A pass-rush duo of Mack and Irvin would be daunting for opposing lines, but the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year’s Week 1 status is very much in doubt as things stand. Through the first four years of Mack’s career, he’s racked up 303 combined tackles, 40.5 sacks, 38 tackles for loss and nine forced fumbles.