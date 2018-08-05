UFC 227: What Time Does Main Event Start?

UFC 227 is set for Saturday night with two exciting fights to close things out. But because it’s being held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, fight fans on the east coast will be staying up late.

The Pay-Per-View fight card doesn’t start until 10 p.m., and there are four fights before Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo square off in the Co-main Event. With that in mind, don’t expect the final fights of the night to start until around midnight eastern time. Of course, if there are early knockouts, everything can get bumped up in schedule.

It’s a pair of rematches to finish off UFC 227. The first features Mighty Mouse Johnson, arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He had the performance of the night when he finished Henry Cejudo at UFC 197, and he’ll get another chance at the challenger on Saturday. Johnson has never been knocked out in the UFC, and hasn’t lost a fight since 2011. Cejudo’s most recent appearance was a win over Sergio Pettis in December.

The final of UFC 227 is a rematch between Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw. With TJ taking the first bout, we could have a logical follow-up at the end of the night. If Johnson and Dillashaw both win, the stage is set for the pair to collide for a superfight. Garbrandt is standing in the way of that fight, and if he wins on Saturday, expect a third meeting between the pair.

Although mostly in Vegas, UFC occasionally takes their show on the road. UFC 228 will be held at American Airlines Center in Dallas before 229 returns home to T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.