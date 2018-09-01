How to Watch Texas Football Online Without Cable [2018]

Texas has made a nasty habit of performing below expectations the last several years, but they’ll look to put an end to that trend in 2018 and return back to the top-half of the Big 12.

Since 2011, when Nebraska and Missouri left and the conference moved to 10 teams, here are Texas’ Big 12 regular season finishes in chronological order: 6th, 4th, 4th, 6th, 7th, 7th, 6th.

Eesh. For a team with as much recruiting success as Texas (since 2010, every recruiting class has ranked first or second in the Big-12 in 247 Sports’ rankings), that’s a wildly disappointing run of results.

Tom Herman’s first year was a start in the right direction: The Longhorns notched their first seven-win season since 2013 (yuck) and their first bowl victory since 2012. But now they need to build on that.

It starts with quarterback play, and Herman–at least to start the season–plans on putting his faith in sophomore Sam Ehlinger, who was able to win the job over Shane Buechele.

“He’s throwing the ball a lot better,” Herman said of Ehlinger. “He’s sitting in the pocket more comfortably.

“We just feel like (there are) a lot of year of coaching experience on our staff and neither of them did anything to justify saying, ‘You can’t win with that guy.’ It was just a matter of who we feel gives you the best chance to win.”

The No. 4 ranked dual-threat QB in the class of 2017 showed some bright spots as a true freshman last year, throwing for 1,915 yards (7.0 yards per attempt), 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and running for another 381 yards and two scores. A step forward would be huge for Texas.

Elsewhere, the Longhorns lost four players to the NFL draft (LT Connor Williams, LB Malik Jefferson, P Michael Dickson and S DeShon Elliott) and a couple other key pieces to graduation, but they return a solid seven starters on both offense and defense, and they bring in the country’s third-best recruiting class, led by 5-star safeties Caden Sterns and B.J. Foster.

The schedule also plays out pretty favorably. The Longhorns are scheduled to play three Top-25 teams in 2018 (USC, TCU, Oklahoma), and three of them all have to travel to Austin. The most difficult road game is Oklahoma State, which comes right after a bye week.

Ultimately, Texas still probably isn’t fully back, but eight or nine wins isn’t out of the question. If not, if another regression comes after last year’s glimpses of optimism, Herman may start feeling the heat rather soon.