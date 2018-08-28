The Shop Live Stream: How to Watch LeBron James’ Show Without HBO

Have you ever wanted to watch LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham, Alvin Kamara, Draymond Green, Candace Parker and Jon Stewart have unfiltered conversation inside a barbershop? Well, then The Shop, a new show from James’ Uninterrupted and HBO, is just for you.

The premiere of The Shop will air on HBO on Tuesday, August 28, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, don’t have HBO or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the show live (or on-demand after) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch The Shop either live as it airs or on-demand (episodes are available on-demand as soon as they air live). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu With Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch The Shop episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Per HBO’s synopsis, The Shop “gives viewers a one-of-a-kind barbershop experience, which for many provides a sanctuary for free-flowing and spirited discussions. The series will visit barbershops around the country to gather distinguished individuals who can speak honestly on sports, music, pop culture, world events, business and other culturally relevant topics.”

An interest premise by itself, The Shop becomes especially compelling due to the individuals partaking. While the show will have different guests throughout the season, the first episode features a who’s who of international superstars.

It, of course, starts with LeBron, one of the most popular individuals–let alone athletes–on the planet. The Shop is produced by Uninterrupted, the digital media company founded by he and Maverick Carter, so it’s likely that he serves as a recurring presence on the show.

The first episode also includes: Snoop Dogg, Draymond Green, Odell Beckham Jr., Alvin Kamara, Candace Parker and Jon Stewart. It’s an unbelievable collection of talent, with numerous MVPs, Grammys, Emmys and All-Star nods between them, but it’s also a diverse cast of intelligent, out-spoken individuals who have never been afraid to shake things up.

Put it all together, and this is absolutely a must-watch show.

The first season has eight 30-minute episodes, which will “air periodically throughout the year.”