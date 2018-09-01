Oklahoma vs FAU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Oklahoma came oh so close to playing in the National Championship Game last season.

The Sooners, led by second-year head coach Lincoln Riley, look to build off a promising 2017 with fulfilling their goal of a eighth national title in 2018. They open their season Saturday against Florida Atlantic.

Preview

Junior quarterback Kyler Murray has some ENORMOUS shoes to fill.

Baker Mayfield, arguably the best player in Sooners history, won the 2017 Heisman Trophy and led Oklahoma to a Rose Bowl loss against Georgia in an instant classic; Mayfield also just happened to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Murray, who has a promising baseball career in his immediate future, is ready for the challenge to take over for Mayfield this fall.

It will likely be Murray’s only season. Murray was the ninth-overall selection in the 2018 MLB Entry Draft by the Oakland Athletics. According to Murray’s agent Scott Boras, teams were aware of Murray’s commitment to fulfill his obligation at Oklahoma, and there was a clause in his rookie contract to make sure that happened.

“That clause is something, in my 38 years of doing this — it’s the first time I’ve ever done it,” Boras told ESPN.com.

“Other teams probably would have done more and drafted him earlier if they’d known he was going to commit to baseball exclusively. But Kyler told me, ‘I’m only going to do baseball if I can fulfill my commitment to OU and my teammates.’”

Florida Atlantic is led by second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, who attempts to jump start the program. To do so, Kiffin will likely rely on running back Devin Singletary, as the junior is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons – 1,920 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2017.

Florida Atlantic, coming off a 10-game winning streak which is currently the second-longest in the nation, is 0-18 all-time against Top 25 teams.