Barstool Sports President Vows to Stop Smoking Weed for Josh Gordon (VIDEO)

Everyone is reacting to the news of Josh Gordon’s trade to the New England Patriots in their own unique way. Patriots fans (for the most part) are celebrating the newest weapon for Tom Brady, while fantasy football owners who held Gordon are ecstatic. But there was one reaction which stood out a bit among the rest.

It came from Barstool Sports president David Portnoy, who stopped the entire workday to address his team and post a video on the Gordon news. Portnoy, who’s obviously a Patriots fan, made a vow to cut out drugs personally and within the office in a show of solidarity for the team’s new wideout.

EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE: Josh Gordon is a New England Patriot

It’s certainly a unique way to show your love and support for a player on your team, but I guess it makes sense. Gordon has had his fair share of off-field issues and troubles with the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Josh Gordon’s Off-Field History and Trade Details

After a 2013 season in which he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in just 14 games, Gordon was suspended for 10 games in 2014. The league originally banned him for the full season, but later reduced the suspension. Gordon was then handed another full-season ban in 2015 for violating the substance abuse policy again.

The Browns opted to part ways with Gordon ahead of Week 2 of the NFL season, but instead of releasing him, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport first reported the Patriots struck a deal. They gave up a conditional fifth-round pick, which ESPN’s Adam Schefter later revealed is dependant on Gordon being active for 10 or more games.

Full compensation trade update: Patriots send Browns a 2019 fifth-round pick for WR Josh Gordon and get back a 2019 seventh-round pick if he is not active for 10 games, source tells ESPN. Trade was supposed to be for a 6th-round pick, but Patriots don't have a 6th.

The thought of Tom Brady connecting with Gordon is certainly exciting for fans, and it seems “El Presidente” is just as amped up as anyone about the big news.

