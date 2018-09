Titans vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0) have suddenly morphed into the model NFL franchise, but they may (doubtful, though) be without two key stars as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans (1-1) in an AFC South showdown as Week 3 action continues on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

Both running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) are questionable for Week 2.

Fournette, who sat out last week as the Jaguars dominated the New England Patriots at home, has been given the questionable tag since he first sustained the injury during a Week 1 win against the New York Giants. While there is a real chance Fournette could sit out one more week, it’s way more likely Ramsey plays. Ramsey was a late addition to the injury report, which means the injury is probably just minor; if the injury is that minor, Ramsey will suit up against the Titans.

Blake Bortles shined against the Patriots, and while it’s just one game, the game was enough to open some eyes around the league about the Jaguars’ front office decision to retain Bortles on a contract extension in the offseason. Bortles, despite throwing a late interception, was masterful. He completed 29 of 45 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns. It was his single best day as a pro.

After missing Week 2 with an elbow injury, quarterback Marcus Mariota returned to practice for the Titans this week. He is officially listed as questionable, but it’s looking more likely he starts against the Jaguars.

Mariota will have to stand in the pocket against a fearsome, ferocious Jaguars pass rush. In addition, the Titans will need to find some way to get the ground game going, and that starts with also getting back left tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion).

Head coach Mike Vrabel needs to find a way to get the Titans running backs going.

Through two weeks, Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis have a combined 199 yards and touchdown (Lewis in Week 1). Henry doesn’t offer up much ability in the passing game, while Lewis is utilized best in space after the catch rather than between the tackles. A healthy offensive line would go a long wat to getting both going, but with an undermanned pass-catching group without Delanie Walker and Rishard Matthews still looking rusty, the Titans may have to beat the Jaguars at their own game Sunday.