WATCH: Chaos After Nurmagomedov Vs. McGregor Sparks Fan Brawl

In the video above, you can see a sizable fan brawl that broke out inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena following the McGregor Vs. Nurmagomedov fight on Saturday, October 6.

It appeared as though fans supporting both fighters took their angst to the concourse (outside the main arena) and had a fight of their own. There were dark-haired men on one side, believed to be Nurmagomedov supporters, and several others — one man with an Irish flag draped over his shoulders — believed to be rooting for Team McGregor.

The brawl lasted several minutes, but broke up once a man was knocked out. The man appeared to be having trouble standing on his own two feet — perhaps due to alcohol consumption — but he walked up to the apparent Nurmagomedov supporters anyway. He took one blow to the face and was laid out on the concourse floor.

As you can see in the aforementioned video, the man laid still on the ground and people started tending to him. The men responsible for the knockout walked away. Dozens of spectators filmed the incident.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229, a huge brawl broke out in the arena. After McGregor tapped out in Round 4 and Nurmagomedov won the fight, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the Octagon and attacked a member of McGregor’s entourage, Dillon Danis, who was sitting in the stands. As that was going on, a few people from Nurmagomedov’s team jumped in the Octagon and attacked McGregor.

During a press conference held after the fight, UFC President Dana White said that three people were arrested following the fight, but McGregor “refused” to press charges. White added that Nurmagomedov’s purse was being withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and an investigation is currently underway. It’s unknown if Nurmagomedov will receive his purse, but many expect that he will be fined and he may even be suspended for his actions. White did not definitely rule out the possibility of Nurmagomedov being stripped of the Lightweight title.

McGregor was given his purse.

You can watch the full press conference below.