Nusara Suknamai: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nusara Suknamai was killed in Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter crash outside of Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on October 27. Suknamai, a 2005 competitor in Miss Thailand Universe, was 33 years old. The tragic crash, which occurred after Leicester tied 1-1 with West Ham United, killed the team’s owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, as well as pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz and Kaveporn Punpare. Punpare worked for Vicahi, as did Suknamai. The deceased victims were first named in a statement from the Leicestershire Police.

A Thai news outlet has referred to Suknamai as a “friend” of Vichai’s.

The helicopter got into trouble at a height of around 200 feet. A statement from Leicester City said, “It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium. None of the five people on-board survived. The primary thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss. In Khun Vichai, the world has lost a great man.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Suknamai Was the Runner-Up in Thailand’s Miss Universe Competition in 2005

Suknamai ultimately finished as the runner-up in 2005 Thailand’s Miss Universe Competition. She was participating in the competition as Miss Intercontinental Thailand. Suknamai would win the special award of Miss Photogenic at the ceremony, according to the pageant’s official website.

2. Suknamai Regularly Posted Photos Showing Her With Some of Soccer’s Biggest Stars

Suknamai’s social media was dominated by photos showing her with Leicester City star players, Kasper Schmeichel, Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire, as well as England’s soccer coach, Gareth Southgate. The day before her death, Suknamai posted a photo showing her on London’s swanky Estiatorio Milos restaurant.

3. Suknamai Was a Graduate of the University of Bangkok

According to her Facebook page, Suknamai was a native of Bangkok and still lived there at the time of her death. Suknamai writes on that page that she graduated from the University of Bangkok. In her About section, Suknamai said that she was romantically interested in women and that she was single. A 2008 profile of Suknamai said that she went by the nickname, Jum.

4. The Exact Cause of Tragic Crash Has Not Been Revealed

The helicopter was en-route to London’s Luton Airport when the crash occurred. Vichai was due to fly from there to Thailand on the night of his death. The police statement on the crash said that the accident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the King Power Stadium. The incident is being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch. The Leicestershire Mercury reports that it could take months for the cause of the crash to be revealed.

5. Vichai Was Married With 4 Children

Vichai’s birth name was Vichai Raksriaksorn. In 2012, Vichai’s family name was changed by the King of Thailand to Srivaddhanaprabha. The Thai king, King Bhumibol’s, portrait is hung at Leicester City’s stadium. The name means the “light of progressive glory.” Vicahi was married to Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha. The couple had four children together, Voramas, Apichet, Arunroong and Aiyawatt. Vichai told the Leicester City website at the time of the honor, “It is our family’s greatest honor to receive this royally granted surname. The name ‘Srivaddhanaprabha’ conveys positive attributes to the industry and brings in prosperity to our family. We have now officially changed our surname since it was published in the Royal Gazette in late 2012.” That post said that it was typical of the Thai royal family to bestow names upon distinguished citizens.

