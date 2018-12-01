Chiefs Depth Chart: How Roster Looks After Kareem Hunt’s Release

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is set to look drastically different in Week 13 and for the remainder of the 2018 NFL season. On Friday, the Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt shortly after a video of him was made public. In the video, which was first released by TMZ, he’s seen arguing with a woman and proceeds to both push and then later kick her while she’s on the ground.

The Chiefs revealed a statement on Friday, breaking the news of their decision to release Hunt following the incident.

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs on Kareem Hunt ➡️ https://t.co/MrjIX1Y7Ke pic.twitter.com/efSMqUDio1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 1, 2018

With the team making a quick decision on the 23-year-old, there will now be a new starting running back and different look on offense. The Chiefs currently sit at 9-2 on the season and their new potential starter has some intriguing upside in his own right. Kansas City currently boasts the NFL’s best offense, as they average 36.7 points, 434.3 passing yards and 115.8 rushing yards per game.

Let’s take a look at the Chiefs’ updated depth chart following the release of Hunt, and specifically lay out the likely plan at running back.

Chiefs Depth Chart on Offense Following Kareem Hunt’s Release

*Notates starter

QB: Patrick Mahomes*, Chad Henne

RB: Spencer Ware*, Damien Williams, Darrel Williams

FB: Anthony Sherman*

WR: Tyreek Hill*, Sammy Watkins*, Demarcus Robinson, Chris Conley, Marcus Kemp

TE: Travis Kelce*, Demetrius Harris, Deon Yelder

LT: Eric Fisher*, Cam Erving

LG: Cam Erving*, Kahlil McKenzie

C: Mitch Morse*, Austin Reiter, Jimmy Murray

RG: Andrew Wylie*, Jeff Allen

RT: Mitchell Schwartz*, Andrew Wylie

It seems like the clear-cut choice for the Chiefs to roll with Spencer Ware as the new starter. While he’s totaled just 22 carries for 124 yards this season, he’s flashed upside as a pass-catcher, hauling in 14 passes for 165 yards. He’s also seen far more work than the new backup, Damien Williams, who has just three rushing attempts for one yard this season.

Beyond that, Ware has also had success while seeing an expanded workload previously. He received 214 carries back in the 2016 season, totaling 921 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 33 receptions for 447 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Slating Ware in as the new starter is the move that makes sense and isn’t surprising, but there is a chance the Chiefs could look to add another running back.

Replacing Production at Running Back

Kansas City will be replacing 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns with Hunt gone (824 rushing, 378 receiving yards), and it may take more than one player to do so. As previously mentioned, Williams currently has just three carries all season while the new No. 3 back, rookie Darrel Williams from LSU, has been active for just one game this year.

The free agent market at running back is thin, but don’t be surprised if the Chiefs opt to hold a few workouts for players to potentially fill out the position a bit ahead of the playoffs. Ware seems capable of handling a fair amount of work, but depth behind him could be key to the team’s long-term success.

