What College Football & NFL Games Are on TV Today for Black Friday?

The NFL may own the Thanksgiving holiday, but the next two days are all about college football with a schedule full of CFB games. Black Friday features 12 college football games on the TV schedule for November 23. The NFL will not play again until Sunday, November 25.

Today’s slate of games features six ranked teams headlined by a Big 12 showdown between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 13 West Virginia. Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen noted the team is right where they wanted to be at the end of the season.

“When this schedule came out a year ago, our hope was that this game would mean something,” Holgorsen explained to 247 Sports. “Here it is. We have to go through OU to get to the Championship. We’re right where we wanted to be.”

No. 8 Washington State hosts No. 16 Washington in an Apple Cup matchup with major Pac-12 implications. Huskies coach Chris Peterson and Cougars coach Mike Leach have a bit of a rivalry, but both coaches insist it is built on mutual respect.

“He just does it his way,” Petersen told The Spokesman-Review. “I think there’s a lot of ways to skin a cat, obviously. I think he believes in his way. I think he’s a really smart guy, and he sticks to the script and he can weather the storm. He just perseveres and comes through it.”

After moving into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 9 UCF looks to keep their unbeaten streak alive as rival South Florida hopes to play spoiler. USF is hosting the game this year, but UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is hoping UCF fans will make the short drive from Orlando to Tampa.

“Our fans always travel well,” UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton told the Orlando Sentinel. “They’re just going right down the road in Tampa, so I definitely expect there to be a big crowd. That’d be awesome. I think during my freshman year, the crowd was like 50-50. Like I said, they always travel well no matter where we’re going, and you know I expect nothing less this game.”

Here’s a full rundown of the college football games on TV today.

College Football TV Schedule for Black Friday, November 24