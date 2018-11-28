Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence Is Playing a Dangerous Game

When an NFL pass rusher has established themselves as a force to be reckoned with, it’s hard not to talk smack. Getting to the quarterback on a consistent basis is one of the most satisfying feelings for a pass rusher. Not too many defensive ends, or tackles know that feeling, but Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end, DeMarcus Lawrence sure does.

Lawrence has established himself as one of the leagues better pass rushers, no doubt. In 2017, he finished up the season with 14.5 sacks, which tied for second with Jacksonville Jaguars’ Calais Campbell. In 2018, Lawrence isn’t as close to being the top dog, as he is ranked 13th in sacks, but you can’t really call 8.5 sacks a down year when it’s only Week 13.

However, DeMarcus Lawrence might’ve gotten too cocky for his own good thus far. While Lawrence is clearly respected around the league, he doesn’t have the supporting cast that backs him up while he is currently jawing at the NFC’s top team, the New Orleans Saints.

This week, the Cowboys will host the Saints, who are currently on a ten game win streak. Clearly fitting in the role as the underdogs, Lawrence will play the outspoken role for the confident Cowboys, who have won their last three matchups.

Lawrence Is Playing a Dangerous Game

DeMarcus Lawrence has some words about the Saints ahead of their Thursday Night matchup 👀 pic.twitter.com/PrMjZxPpwv — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 27, 2018

On Tuesday, DeMarcus Lawrence wouldn’t hold back while discussing this Thursday’s matchup against the Saints. While the Saints are clearly looked at as the favorites heading into the game, Lawrence doesn’t have a worry in the world about Drew Brees and company. In fact, Lawrence anticipates applying a ton of pressure on the future Hall of Famer.

All of the trash talking could very well backfire this week though. While Lawrence can consistently create pressure in the opposition’s backfield, it’s not a guarantee that his defense can really back his claim. The Cowboys may be on a solid win-streak, but they haven’t played an offense quite like the Saints during that time.

During the Cowboys surprising three-game win streak, Lawrence has had the opportunity to play against the Eagles, Falcons, and the Redskins. Both, the Eagles and the Falcons ranked within the top ten of sacks allowed on the quarterback. While the Redskins had Alex Smith take the 16th most amount of sacks to date, the Cowboys faced a backup quarterback in his first start of the year against Washington.

This week, they will face Brees who has taken 10 sacks on the year. There are only four quarterbacks who have been sacked fewer times than Brees has. Two of them are free agents, while the other two are backups. Lawrence has a point about giving the Saints adversity to face for the first time in a while, but it’s much easier said than done. The New Orleans offense is far from a fluke, and the Cowboys are going to be tested early and often.