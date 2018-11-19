Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Teases Another Jump Into Salvation Army Kettle

Ezekiel Elliott won’t say it’s not going to happen again. The Dallas Cowboys running back hopped inside a giant red Salvation Army kettle last season just ahead of Christmas, a video which immediately went viral. With the holiday season now officially here, Elliott was asked about whether he’ll do it again this year.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Zeke was talking with former Cowboys star Deion Sanders and was asked about it.

Any chance of Zeke jumping into the Salvation Army red kettle on Thursday? “I think that’s a possibility.” https://t.co/b2UbxSeMV9 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 19, 2018

If by some chance you missed it, here’s a look at the moment from last year which gave some holiday cheer to the Cowboys fans in attendance.

Elliott did receive a flag on that play but was not fined by the league. As CBS Sports revealed after the memorable moment, the Cowboys star made it known he would have matched any fine, as it would have gone to charity.

Ezekiel Elliott’s Red-Hot Recent Run

While Elliott was already off to an impressive start to the 2018 NFL season, he’s kicked it into high gear as of late. After the team’s Week 9 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Elliott knew the Cowboys needed a spark and was willing and able to provide one over the last two games.

In road wins against two playoff contenders in the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, Elliott ripped off 151 and 122 rushing yards, scoring one touchdown on the ground in both games. He was also excellent as a pass-catcher, totaling 13 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown in that same stretch.

