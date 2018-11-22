Drew Brees’ Wife, Brittany, Tells Kids Famous Means to ‘Make This World a Better Place’

Drew Brees wife, Brittany Brees, and two of their children, Baylen and Bowen made an appearance on ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown earlier this season. Brittany had an opportunity to talk about what its like to raise a family when her husband is a famous NFL quarterback.

Brittany noted she constantly tells the kids there is one thing that decides whether a person is truly famous or not.

“Only if you make this world a better place,” Brittany said on ESPN (via WDSU).

This is what Drew and Brittany tell their kids really makes a person famous. Drew and Brittany have four children: Rylen, Bowen, Baylen and Callen. It is a motto the family tries to live by and inspires their work in the New Orleans community. It is not just the Saints quarterback’s name on the organization, but it is called The Drew Brees Family Foundation.

Here’s how the organization describes its mission.

The Brees Dream Foundation was founded in 2003 and is a reliable source of charitable funding globally. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. Since our inception 12 years ago, we have contributed over $25,000,000 to charitable causes globally.

Drew Met Brittany While Celebrating His Birthday During His College Years

Part of the family took part in the live ESPN show as it visited New Orleans prior to the Saints-Rams game. The couple’s two sons helped Randy Moss with his “You Got Mossed” segment. After the show, Drew gave his family a shoutout on Instagram.

“So excited to see Brit and Baylen & Bowen on Sunday NFL Countdown this morning to introduce the ‘You Got Mossed’ segment! Thanks for being so great w the boys, Randy!!,” Drew posted.

Earlier this season, Drew broke the NFL all-time passing yards record and shared the moment with his kids. Drew hugged their children and his words were caught on camera.

“I love you guys so much,” Drew said per USA Today . “You can accomplish anything in life if you’re willing to work for it.”

Drew and Brittany initially met while he was celebrating his birthday in college, but the Saints quarterback did not make the best first impression. It took a while for Drew to get up enough courage to ask her on a date.

“I made a real fool of myself when I first met her,” Brees told ESPN the Magazine. “It was when I was a sophomore. It was my 20th birthday and I’d had about 17 shots and put my foot in my mouth. It was a typical football player cheesy line — we’ll leave it at that. It took me six months to get the courage to talk to her again. I finagled my way to get invited to a party that I knew she’d be at.”

The couple got married on February 8, 2003 and love living in New Orleans. Drew spoke with USA Today about the experience of riding a streetcar through the city.

“New Orleans is a place that’s unlike any other,” Drew told the USA Today. “…It’s [riding the streetcar] still one of my favorite things to do. It’s therapy. It’s relaxing. You look at the big beautiful houses and the oak trees as you ride along. It costs me $1.25 to get on the streetcar and cruise. Where else in the world can I do this?”