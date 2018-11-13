Giants vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the worst teams in the NFL will battle on Monday Night Football as the New York Giants (1-7) head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers (2-7) to conclude Week 10 action.

Preview

It has been a miserable season for each team. The Giants are seeking their first win since Week 3, while the 49ers are attempting to string together consecutive wins for the first time since the end of last season.

Still, despite the negativity and uncertainty surrounding the remainder of the season, veteran Eli Manning is trying to keep it together in the locker room.

“I think there’s urgency to get things going, for sure. We got to get some wins. We got to get going, and everybody wants it. The team needs it, for the morale and for just the hard work and everything we put in. Just need to reap the benefits of the work and feel good about what we’re doing.”

There is a real possibility Manning is forced to retire after this season.If the Giants organization moves on, it is hard to see a team taking a flier on Eli at this stage. That’s if general manager David Gettleman is able to actively return to the position full-time, and if head coach Pat Shurmur gets more than one full season.

New York’s skill-position group has maintained their production. Saquon Barkley gets a favorable matchup against the 49ers run defense. Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard will also have a chance to enjoy a good offensive day.

Down to undrafted rookie quarterback Nick Mullens, the 49ers hung 34 points on the lowly Oakland Raiders last week on Thursday Night Football. The Southern Miss product threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns against Oakland.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s work with quarterbacks remains an asset to the team. On Thursday, San Francisco officially listed Mullens ahead of incumbent backup C.J. Beathard on the depth chart.