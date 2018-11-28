Sixers Trade: Markelle Fultz Out, T.J. McConnell In

Markelle Fultz has been the talk of Philadelphia 76ers-land.

Meanwhile, T.J. McConnell is getting extended playing time in the 76ers’ rotation while backing up Ben Simmons and apparently McConnell is no longer the talk of Sixers trade rumors.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

In recent weeks, the Sixers stopped listening to trade overtures for McConnell, sources said, a reflection of the fact that the organization knows it will be leaning more heavily on him now. McConnell can be a free agent this summer.

Comparatively, over the weekend, Philly.com’s Keith Pompey reported that the Philadelphia 76ers no longer consider Fultz in their long-term plans.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Brett Brown called those findings false.

“They’re inaccurate,” Brown told Philly’s 97.5 The Fanatic.

Fultz, the Sixers’ No. 1 pick out of Washington in the 2017 NBA Draft has visits with several shoulder specialists until tomorrow, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Keith Pompey.

Fultz, the Sixers’ No. 1 pick out of Washington in the 2017 NBA Draft has visits with several shoulder specialists until tomorrow, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and the Philadelphia Inquirer‘s Keith Pompey.

Fultz played in just 14 regular season games last season. This season, Fultz started all 15 games for the 76ers before Jimmy Butler was traded to Philadelphia earlier this month.

The Athletic’s David Aldridge, reported last week that Fultz will not participate in team practices or games with the Sixers until he is seen by a shoulder specialist.

Fultz has been the subject of questions about his shoulder after shots like this from the free throw line.

This is worse than we have ever seen Fultz's free throw form look. pic.twitter.com/FhCYpNpd5b — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 13, 2018

Two weeks ago, I appeared on 97.3 ESPN Radio with Dashawn Hendrick and Josh Hennig and reported that a league source shared with me that Fultz had a motorcycle injury that hurt his shoulder.

Fultz has contended that he’s healthy. “For sure,” Fultz said on November 6.

“I mean, nobody is ever 100 percent healthy in this game. You play five games in seven days and you get bumps and bruises.”

"I just want Markelle to know that he's got everyone in his corner here." "We want him to be great, we want him to continue to work. All the outside noise is just what it is…it's noise from the outside. I love having him around, everybody here loves having him around." https://t.co/yR3JH62HBV — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 27, 2018

Sixers All Star, Jimmy Butler spoke well of Fultz today: “I just want Markelle to know that he’s got everyone in his corner here,” said Butler.