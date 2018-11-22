Michael Gallup’s Brother Committed Suicide & WR Found Out After Falcons Game

Michael Gallup’s brother committed suicide the team announced shortly after the Cowboys win over the Falcons. According to 247 Sports, Gallup learned of the news from his sister in the locker room while the Cowboys were in Atlanta. Gallup is from Monroe, Georgia and ended up staying behind on Sunday to be with his family.

“We just found out after the ballgame that his brother had committed suicide and just wanted to leave it at that,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told 105.3 The Fan per the Star-Telegram. “Obviously a very personal matter. We’re all behind Michael and supporting him and his family, and this is a very challenging time for him. We’ll take it moment by moment, day by day and give him all of our love and all of our support.”

According to 247 Sports, Gallup is part of a large family of eight children, and he is one of six children his mother adopted. Gallup sent out a tweet thanking his teammates and fans for their support.

“I want to thank my teammates, the Cowboys family, friends & fans for their love and support. It means so much that y’all are here for me and my family during this time,” Gallup tweeted.

Gallup Is 1 of 6 Children His Mother Jenny Adopted

According to Dallas News, Gallup was adopted when he was 10 months old.

He told 9News.com that he was adopted by his mother, Jenny, when he was just 10 months old. She had two kids of her own at the time she adopted Michael. He was one of six additions to the family through adoption: two were were from India, three from Africa, plus Michael, he told the news station. Michael told the AP that he was given up for adoption by his mom because she “wanted me to have a better life.” He also said he’s received letters from his birth mom but has never met her.

Gallup’s adopted parents divorced at 10 years old per WFAA. The funeral is expected to be this week, and Gallup still intends to play on Thanksgiving against the Redskins per Dallas News.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly made his private plane available for Gallup to travel back to Dallas for the game. Jones released a statement via the team’s website shortly after the tragedy was announced.

Our team and our entire organization are deeply saddened by the news of Michael’s loss. His family is our family. We share in the grief and pain that comes with something so personal and tragic. We offer our support, care and comfort for Michael, and we ask that all of those who have sons and daughters and brothers and sisters join us in keeping Michael and his wonderful family in their thoughts and prayers.

Gallup’s teammates have been outspoken in their support of the Cowboys rookie wide receiver.

“He’s a brother to us,” Travis Frederick told 247 Sports. “I can’t even imagine … My situation is nothing like that. It does give perspective as to what’s really important in life and serves as a reminder to not give too much thought to things that are ancillary. To say football is ‘ancillary’ might sound bad. But in the big picture of life, (football is) not what your life is and it’s not what defines you. It’s important to hold those things dear to you that do define you and are the pillars of your life.”

Gallup is finishing up his rookie season after Dallas selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. Gallup has 16 receptions for 285 yards and a touchdown heading into the Cowboys-Redskins game. He is sure to get a warm welcome at AT&T Stadium if he does end up playing against the Redskins on Thanksgiving.

Little is known about Gallup’s brother or the circumstances surrounding his death aside from it being ruled a suicide.