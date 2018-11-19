NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Steelers & Saints Hold Steady

The Saints were not in need of making another statement, but they did so anyway thanks to a 48-7 drubbing of the Eagles. Spoiler alert, the Saints have been locked into the top spot in our NFL power rankings, and it does not look like they are going anywhere anytime soon.

It has been over two months since the Saints lost as New Orleans has won nine straight games. Just when you thought the Saints offense could not get any more potent, rookie wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith had 10 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown showing Drew Brees has plenty of weapons as they head towards their postseason run. After the big win, Saints head coach Sean Payton noted the wide receivers are taking advantage of their opportunities thanks to the presence of the team's top weapons.

"There was a lot of doublers," Payton said per the Saints website. "There was a lot of one-double going on. It’s hard for you guys to see. When you are getting manned, of course they played a ton more man (defense) tonight than we had seen in two years. We had watched every film, you name it. (We watched film from) last season, the Super Bowl, this season, last postseason, the playoffs. Tonight was entirely different. That’s a credit to Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Those guys got doubled. (There was) a bunch on Mike, which created opportunities for other players. Fortunately, we were able to hit on enough plays.”

The Le'Veon Bell Saga Has Come to a Close in Pittsburgh

Elsewhere, the weekly guessing game about Le'Veon Bell's presence on the Steelers has come to a close. Bell failed to report by last week's deadline making the running back ineligible to play this season. The next time we see Bell on a football field will be in 2019, and he will likely be wearing a different uniform.

Prior to Bell's failure to report, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin noted it is all part of the business side of the game.

"I understand that business is an element of the game of football," Tomlin told NFL.com. "And the elements of the game, relationships within the game, football-related relationships that we all hold near and dear and understand. And then, football at this level, there's also a business element. Even when we don't understand it, we're sensitive to it. So we're not shocked when things happen from a business standpoint."

The Rams & Chiefs Will Square Off on Monday Night Football

The Chiefs take on the Rams in a Monday night game that has major implications for the top of our power rankings. With the way these two teams score, we could be in for a long night as both teams are likely to put up points in a shootout. No two NFL franchises have turned around their offenses more than the Chiefs and Rams. Each team is helped by the stellar quarterback play of Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff.

Click the next arrow to see our latest NFL power rankings.