WATCH: Raptors’ Kyle Lowry Starts Interview With ‘No Dumba** Questions’

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry had no time for bad questions ahead of the team’s game against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. And he made sure that was immediately known in his pregame interview. As Lowry stepped in to talk to the media prior to the primetime game, he opened with one statement that he referenced a few times after.

“Don’t ask me no dumba** questions.”

Per Tim and Sid of Sportsnet:

After the very first question in which Lowry was asked about the noise surrounding games like this, the Raptors guard was obviously not interested in that question.

“Another regular season game, you already know. I just said, no … you know what that is.” Lowry said.

He then had a back-and-forth with another reporter who asked why the game was “just a regular season game,” in which Lowry went back-and-forth pointing to it being the regular season. He even went as far as asking the reporter multiple questions in order to explain how this was just another game on the Raptors schedule.

Raptors Hold off Warriors in Overtime

Although the game between the Raptors (19-4 now) and Warriors (15-8) may have been another game to the players, it came with a playoff atmosphere. The matchup was televised on TNT and boasted a matchup that some believe could wind up as an NBA Finals preview. Obviously, we’re quite a bit away from that, but it featured plenty of action on the court.

The eventual 131-128 overtime win for the Raptors even brought a wild clutch shot from Warriors star Kevin Durant which sent it to overtime. As time was expiring in the fourth quarter, Durant drained an incredible 3-pointer, pushing him to 51 points on the night.

Durant Monster Triple to Tie the Game pic.twitter.com/YeIUoPGrnQ — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 30, 2018

Kawhi Leonard, Lowry Post Solid Lines vs. Warriors

It may have just been another game, but while Durant poured in 51 points, the Raptors had a well-rounded effort led by the 37 points and eight rebounds of Kawhi Leonard. The team’s offseason acquisition shot 14-24 from the field while playing a team-high 44 minutes. He also got plenty of help as well.

Both Pascal Siakam (26 points) and Serge Ibaka (20) topped the 20-point mark while Lowry fell just shy of a triple-double with 10 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. The Raptors had seven players score eight or more points and shot 52.2 percent from the field, doing just enough to hold off the Warriors’ second-half comeback.

