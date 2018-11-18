Texans vs Redskins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Deshaun Watson leads the first-place Houston Texans (6-3) into FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland against Alex Smith and the first-place Washington Redskins (6-4) as Week 11 action continues on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

After a disastrous 0-3 start to the season, the Texans have not only rebounded, but resurged — straight into first place in the AFC South. Outside of a Week 4 overtime road victory against the Indianapolis Colts, Houston’s defense has allowed 23-or-fewer points in five of the six wins during that span.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien told reporters how each contribution to Houston’s turnaround has mattered.

“I think that this is a very focused group. Even the younger players seem to be mature guys, guys that understand that like, OK, this is a big challenge, Washington. We haven’t really done anything yet. We’ve done a good job of digging ourselves out of a hole, but what have we actually done? We’re 6-3, great. Now, it’s on to the second half of the season and we’ve got a big challenge here versus a first-place team in the Washington Redskins — first place in the NFC East. I think our guys realize that. They’re a very focused group.”

Washington has also relied heavily on the defensive side of the football. Mainly because a depleted offense has made points hard to come by, Shockingly, the Redskins have only allowed 20-or-more points on three occasions this season, during a 21-9 Week 2 home loss against the Indianapolis Colts, a 43-19 road loss against the New Orleans Saints and 38-14 home loss two weeks ago against the Atlanta Falcons.

As efficient with low volume as Smith has been, the Redskins struggle playing against explosive offenses. Luckily, Houston’s output this season means Washington can keep this game close.