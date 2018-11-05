Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Dons Sexy Rabbit Costume for Halloween

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, was in Australia last week, shooting her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread for the mag’s annual edition. She made it back to Los Angeles just in time for Halloween, however, and posted a photo of her sexy costume for her 350,000 followers on Instagram.

“Got back from Australia just in time for Halloween in LA #TrickOrTreat my sweeeets,” Kostek captioned the photo, showing off her costume. Kostek appeared to be wearing a black leather bodysuit. She allowed the top of the zipper to sit beneath her chest to put her cleavage on display. She also wore black lace gloves and large black bunny ears along with a facemask. Her long, bleach blonde wig and a rainbow lollipop were the ultimate accessories to her bombshell look. You can check out the photo below.

Kostek has really been coming into her own lately. Her career is really taking off and her relationship with Gronk seems stronger than ever. After learning that she’d be a Sports Illustrated Rookie this year, it was her boyfriend who helped get her body ready for the spread — and he’s been supporting her every step of the way.

“It feels just unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. It’s just unreal the work she’s been putting in and the workouts she’s been doing to stay in shape… to keep the booty juicy! She’s always been putting in the work and always the time, and she definitely deserves it,” Gronkowski told Sports Illustrated.

Kostek, 26, has a lot to be grateful for these days. Not only did she just shoot her dream spread, but she’s also on the cover of The Improper Bostonian this month. Additionally, her jewelry collaboration with Dune seems to be going well. It’s all good things for Kostek, who will be cheering on her man and the New England Patriots as they take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

READ NEXT: Aaron Rodgers’ Ex Girlfriend & Dating History