Tammy Bullard: A Tribute to Auburn Superfan

Tammy Renae Bullard was one of Auburn University football’s most dedicated and loving fans. She was tragically killed Friday, November 16, in a car accident. Her granddaughter died alongside her. WIAT-TV reported that the little girl’s name was Princess Adaleigh Bess and that she would have turned 3 next month.

According to Alabama state troopers, the crash happened on U.S. 280 between Sylacauga and Childersburg around 8 a.m. on Friday. A commercial truck was heading east when it allegedly blew a tire. The impact caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, and the truck flipped onto its side.

The truck then veered into the westbound lane, colliding with Bullard’s SUV. AL.com reported that the truck driver survived and was rushed to UAB Hospital’s Trauma Center. Both Bullard and her granddaughter were confirmed dead.

51-year-old Bullard was well-known in the Auburn community. She frequently called in to the Paul Finebaum Show on ESPN radio to talk about the team and upcoming games. Finebaum wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our friend and loyal Auburn fan Tammy has died. #RIPTammy.”

Finebaum also dedicated an hour of his radio show Friday night to Bullard. Friends and fellow fans were encouraged to call in and share their memories of Bullard and her decades of dedication to Auburn.

Co-creator of the Paul Finebaum Show, Pat Smith, shared a group photo from 2010 to Twitter. He wrote, “Yesterday was a rough day for all of us that knew Tammy on and off the air. Her passion for AU Football was genuine and her calls were legendary. @finebaum lunches around the state w/ Tammy, Shane, Charles and Legend were priceless. A pic from our 2010 Huntsville trip.”

Tammy Bullard was born February 24, 1967 and listed Wilsonville, Alabama as her hometown. She attended Auburn University, and joked on Facebook that she had “studied football” while there. Bullard lived in Titus with her husband, who is a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. She was a devoted grandmother; she listed her occupation as “FULL TIME Granny: KEEPING THEM SPOILT.”

Tributes to Tammy Bullard continue to spread on social media.

Burt Scott Staggs shared the above photo of Bullard decked out in her Auburn gear. “Today both Alabama and Auburn fans are mourning the passing of such a fine lady and her grandchild. With Respect ‘War Damn Eagle!!!'”

Steve Bullard of Tulsa, Oklahoma joked on Twitter that the Alabama Crimson Tide would struggle in their game against the Citadel Bulldogs on November 17 because: Alabama is struggling today because “Tammy up there causing problems.”

Katie Cook shared, “Our hearts are heavy today. Tammy Bullard visited my brother, Rob, in 2011 with Paul Finebaum. Such a kind and loving soul. Peace be with you, Tammy.❤️ @finebaum”