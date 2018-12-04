Christina Spirou Day, Ryan Day’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Day will take over as head coach of the Ohio State University football team beginning in January 2019. The school announced that Day would succeed Urban Meyer, who will retire after the Rose Bowl on January 1.

39-year-old Day has been serving as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator since 2017. He briefly stepped into the head coaching role for the beginning of the 2018 season, while investigators looked into how much Meyer knew about domestic violence allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

A live stream of the 2 p.m. press conference announcing Coach Meyer’s retirement and introduction of Coach Day as head coach will be available on https://t.co/He7w8aQLnY pic.twitter.com/d4F4MEBMLJ — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) December 4, 2018

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley, often appears alongside her husband on the field following games. Fans will likely see more of Day’s wife, Christina Spirou Day, next season.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Christina Spirou Grew Up in New Hampshire & Attended College in Her Home State

Christina Spirou was born and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire. She was born April 8, 1978, and is 40 years old. An online search of records shows that her middle name is Ourania. She and her husband named one of their daughters Ourania.

Christina graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1996. She went on to study communications at the University of New Hampshire and graduated in 2000.

2. Christina Spirou Has a Twin Sister Named Kelly

You’re not seeing double: Christina Spirou Day has a twin sister named Kelly. They stuck together after high school, both choosing to attend the University of New Hampshire.

Kelly Spirou Burnett lives in Bedford, New Hampshire with her husband Mike. They’ve been married since 2011. Like her sister’s family, they also have three children: two sons and one daughter.

Kelly lists her work place as Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. According to its website, the company is a non-ptofit organization that provides health care plans to more than three million patients in New England.

Kelly and her immediate family appear to be big supporters of the Days. They were in Columbus for the rivalry game against Michigan. Kelly also shared a post about Ryan Day being chosen to succeed Urban Meyer as head coach.

The twins also have a brother named Chuck.

3. Christina Spirou Day’s Father Was a College Basketball Coach in New Hampshire For Three Decades

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to head coach Stan Spirou! Here's to hopefully turning 604 today…in career wins, that is! pic.twitter.com/SpBhszypFp — SNHU Athletics (@snhupenmen) March 12, 2016

Christina Spirou Day is married to a football coach, but she grew up surrounded by basketball. Her father is Stan Spirou, the longtime head basketball coach for the men’s team at Southern New Hampshire University.

He announced his retirement in February of 2018 after 33 years on the job. According to a press releae put out by the school, Spirou’s career acomplishments as head coach included 640 wins, eight conference championships, five Elite Eight berths and two appearances at the Final Four.

Spirou said he was excited to spend more time with his children and grandchildren upon retiring. He told the Penmen Press, “I think it’s time for me to get back to reality and get back to my family.”

4. Christina Spirou & Ryan Day Attended the Same High School & Tied the Knot in 2005

Ryan Day is also a 1996 graduate of Manchester Central High School and played football at the University of New Hampshire. Ryan and Christina kept fairly quiet on social media about how long they have been a couple. But it’s a safe bet that they were either high school or college sweethearts.

After graduating from college, Ryan began his coaching career at his alma mater. He worked as the tight ends coach for one season before moving on to Boston College, where he was a graduate assistant.

Christina was also working nearby. According to her Facebook page, she got a job at Southern New Hampshire University. On her page, she lists her former title as “Adjunct Faculty.” She worked there until 2012.

The couple got married in June of 2005. This was the same year Ryan first worked with Urban Meyer, as a graduate assistant in Florida.

5. Christina Spirou Day & Husband Ryan Have Three Children

Christina Spirou Day and Ryan Day have three adorable children. They are Ryan Jr, Grace and Ourania. Their son goes by the nickname RJ. The youngest also appears to go by a nickname: Nia.

The kids are big supporters of their dad’s career at Ohio State! He shared the above photo from January 2017 of all three kids decked out in their Buckeye gear. Fans can likely expect to see more of these kids on the sideline as well.

RJ is already a young athlete. He plays football; his father shared a photo of RJ on the phone with Urban Meyer in 2017. Day shared that Meyer was giving his son a pep talk ahead of an important game. Based on Ryan Day’s tweets, RJ is also a baseball and golf fan.