It’s Time for Some Postseason College Football Betting Talk

College football’s postseason kicks off on Saturday with five bowl games (there’s also a sixth but it features two FCS schools). The New Mexico Bowl from Albuquerque features Utah State of the Mountain West against North Texas of Conference USA.

The Aggies are 8-point favorites on the point spread at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com even though they have lost their head coach since the regular season concluded in Matt Wells. He is the new coach at Texas Tech of the Big 12. Former Aggies coach Gary Andersen is returning to Utah State to replace Wells, but assistant coach Frank Maile was named the interim coach for the bowl game.

North Texas thought it might lose its head coach, Seth Littrell, to Kansas State, but Littrell is saying put for now. USU was one of the better ATS teams in the nation this season at 9-3.

The Cure Bowl from Orlando features a battle for state of Louisiana bragging rights – at least in the non-LSU division – as Tulane faces Louisiana. It’s the first bowl game since 2013 for the Green Wave, who are 3.5-point betting favorites. Louisiana lost to a very good Appalachian State team in the Sun Belt Conference title game. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-1 ATS in their past five against Tulane.

The most intriguing matchup of Saturday is likely Arizona State vs. No. 21 Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Bulldogs beat Boise State for the Mountain West title and their only two losses were by a touchdown each to Boise State (regular season) and Minnesota. Arizona State will be missing one of its top players as receiver N’Keal Harry has opted to skip the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Fresno is a 4-point favorite but 1-5 ATS in its past six against Pac-12 schools.

The Camellia Bowl features the first-ever meeting between Georgia Southern and Eastern Michigan – both schools nicknamed Eagles. Georgia Southern was one of the big turnaround stories of the season after just two wins in 2017. It’s only the third bowl game ever for Eastern Michigan. Georgia Southern is a 1-point favorite at sports betting sites and is 9-3 ATS this year.

Saturday concludes with Sun Belt champion Appalachian State, minus coach Scott Satterfield as he left for Louisville, facing Middle Tennessee, which lost in the Conference USA title game. App State is a 7-point favorite in the New Orleans Bowl and has covered its past four non-conference games.

