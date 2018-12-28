College Football Saturday: Cotton Bowl & Orange Bowl Odds

The last Saturday of the 2018 college football season is also the most important because it features the two College Football Playoff national semifinals.

On the Cotton Bowl odds, No. 2 Clemson is a 12.5-point favorite over No. 3 Notre Dame – the line opened as low as the Tigers at -10.5 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. A few sportsbooks have Clemson currently at -13.

The ACC champions, in their fourth straight national semifinals, could be without a key player in defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence as he tested positive for a banned substance earlier in December. Lawrence was first-team All-ACC and is a lock to be a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. It’s possible another test clears Lawrence for this game or even the national championship should Clemson advance. The Tigers are 6-2 ATS in their past eight as double-digit favorites according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Top-ranked Alabama, the only school to reach all five versions of the College Football Playoff, is a 14-point favorite on the Orange Bowl odds over No. 4 Oklahoma and 2018 Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray. The Tide generally opened at -14.5. They will be without a starter in offensive lineman Deonte Brown due to suspension for violating team rules. Alabama is on a 53-game winning streak as a double-digit favorite.

There are three other bowls Saturday as a warm-up to the semifinals. The only one involving ranked teams is No. 7 Michigan of the Big Ten against No. 10 Florida of the SEC in the Peach Bowl from Atlanta.

The first bowl game as Wolverines coach for Jim Harbaugh was the Citrus on New Year’s Day 2016 when his team crushed Florida 41-7. Harbaugh has one of the nation’s top defenses but two of the key guys on that side of the ball, end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush Jr., are skipping to prepare for the NFL draft. So is top running back Karan Higdon. Perhaps because of those losses, UM has dropped from -7.5 to -6. Florida, which expects no players to skip the game, has covered only three of its past 11 as an underdog.

The Belk Bowl from Charlotte features South Carolina of the SEC and Virginia of the ACC, with the Gamecocks as 5.5-point favorites, up from an open of -3.5 at sports betting sites. USC has covered 12 of its past 16 games against ACC schools.

Finally, the Arizona Bowl from Tucson has Arkansas State of the Sun Belt vs. Nevada of the Mountain West. ASU has one of the best QBs many around the country may not know about in Justice Hansen, and the Red Wolves are -1.5. They are on a four-game winning streak both straight up and ATS.

