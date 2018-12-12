Drake Suggests That Lance Stephenson Should Be Mic’d up Every Night

The other night, the big story coming out of Los Angeles was the final showdown between two future legends, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. It’s understandable why everybody was so focused on that legendary matchup for the last time, but a lot of people missed the sideshows. One being Kyle Kuzma’s sneaky good night. Another being Lonzo Ball’s missed layup. And perhaps the best one of all being Lance Stephenson mic’d up on the bench while cameras catch his reaction to the game.

It’s no secret that Stephenson is one of the most entertaining players in the league. Whether you like him or not for his ridiculous antics, it always makes for good entertainment. Is he the most valuable asset on the Lakers? Not even close. But if we are talking about who is the most entertaining person to watch in general from the Lakers, it just might be Stephenson.

The NBA caught a funny moment from Stephenson the other night, so whatever it was they were trying to accomplish worked. It’s always amusing to see NBA players react to a big-time dunk from the bench, but we never quite get to hear what’s going on. Thanks to NBA on ESPN, we got one of those highlight moments from Stephenson with not only video but audio as well.

Lance’s Ready to Leave the Building

Stephenson seemed to enjoy the clip himself, so he decided to re-post it to his personal Instagram account. Some of his teammates got a kick out of it, and even the Toronto Raptors most famous fan enjoyed it as well. Toronto-based rapper and singer, Drake commented on Stephenson’s video saying “This should happen every night,” and you know what? That’s not a bad idea at all.

Even if Stephenson isn’t getting a ton of playing time, his antics still carry on to the bench. It’s not every day we get to hear what’s going on beyond the broadcast, so it’s always cool to see these mic’d up videos from NBA players. Especially when they just so happen to come from somebody as entertaining as Lance Stephenson.