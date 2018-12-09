Kyler Murray Heisman Bet Before Season Just Paid Out Huge Odds

If you rolled the dice and backed Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray prior to the start of the 2018 college football season, it just paid off in a big way. With Murray winning the Heisman Trophy, there were plenty of storylines, but for bettors who opted to place a preseason wager on him, they are surely celebrating on Saturday.

As Bleacher Report Betting revealed, Murray’s preseason odds were set at +2200, meaning a $100 bet paid out $2,200.

Kyler closed as a -265 favorite He opened the season at +2200 🤑🤑🤑 https://t.co/rYpbEWpbxq — B/R Betting (@br_betting) December 9, 2018

As you can see, Murray closed as strong -265 favorite, meaning that same $100 bet just before the announcement would have paid out just $37.74 in profit. That’s an incredible swing, but it can’t be considered all that surprising when you evaluate the situation.

Kyler Murray’s Exceptional 2018 Season

The Sooners quarterback received his opportunity to start in 2018 and took full advantage of it. Through 13 games, the junior has completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 4,053 yards, 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He’s been a force on the ground as well, rushing for 892 yards on 123 attempts with 11 additional scores.

With that said, Murray threw just 21 passes during the 2017 season and in the year prior while with Texas A&M totaled just 121 attempts. Although there was never a question of whether or not Murray had talent, it’s safe to say very few knew he was capable of dominating at the level he did this season.

Murray’s Baseball Future

While some NFL fans are clamoring to see the quarterback switch from baseball to football full time, he still seems to be planning on moving forward with an MLB career. Murray was a first-round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. He has major potential as a baseball player, but his recent comments do point to an interest in trying to pull off being a two-sport athlete.

Per The Athletic’s Julian McWilliams:

Here at the Heisman media day, Kyler Murray says he doesn’t know if it’s possible, but he would love to play football and baseball both professionally. — Julian McWilliams (@JulianMack105) December 7, 2018

It’s incredibly unlikely that Murray winds up playing two sports professionally, especially football and baseball. This isn’t even so much due to the belief that he couldn’t handle it, but more so that most franchises would almost certainly have an issue with the situation.

After all, most professional athletes dedicate the bulk of their time to whatever sport they play so Murray would be trying to split his time while also improving in both the NFL and MLB.

