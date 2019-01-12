WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Brutally Posterizes JaVale McGee

Donovan Mitchell didn’t care about the huge height advantage Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee had on him. Instead, he just figured it would make for a better poster when the Utah Jazz guard went up for a monster dunk on McGee. During the second quarter of Friday’s game, Mitchell saw the opening, got into the paint and didn’t shy away when the Lakers big man jumped with him.

The end result was a moment of beauty for the second-year guard, who showed off his athleticism and ability to throw down a huge dunk, courtesy of the team’s Twitter.

wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/GOgmlDF1GT — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 12, 2019

In case one look wasn’t quite enough, the Jazz made sure to offer up another angle which made Mitchell’s dunk even more impressive than originally thought.

Mitchell is leading the way for the shorthanded Jazz on their home floor against the Lakers. At halftime, Utah held a 62-41 lead with Mitchell totaling 19 points on 8-14 shooting along with four assists, three rebounds and two blocks.

Donovan Mitchell Running the Point vs. Lakers

Due to the run of injuries suffered by the Jazz at point guard, it’s been Mitchell holding down the point guard role Friday night. After Dante Exum was previously ruled out with an ankle injury, the team revealed Raul Neto suffered a left groin strain and will be evaluated at some point early next week.

Beyond that, starting point guard Ricky Rubio suffered a hamstring strain. According to a report from The Athletic’s Tony Jones, the original timeline for Rubio was set to be two weeks, but he’ll be re-evaluated in one week.

More on Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio: He will be re-evaluated in one week, league sources tell The Athletic. Officially diagnosed with a mild strain. So, don't wanna get hopes up, but there's at least a chance he's back before 2 wk timeline — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 9, 2019

It’s obviously less than ideal for the Jazz to be dealing with all three of their point guards suffering injuries, but Mitchell has done an excellent job stepping up and filling in thus far. There’s a good chance he could also hold the job for at least 2-3 more games, as the Jazz play three times from Saturday through this coming Wednesday.

Donovan Mitchell’s Encore Performance to Rookie Season

The 22-year-old out of Louisville was a top candidate for the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year Award after averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Mitchell has never shied away from getting shots up, as he attempted 17.2 per game last season while making 43.7 percent from the field.

Although it’s taken a bit of time for Mitchell to consistently find his stroke this year, he’s averaging 20.7 points, but shooting just 41.4 percent from the field. Fortunately, he’s had a solid start to January, shooting 47.6 percent or better in three of the first five games of the New Year.

