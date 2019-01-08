Hunter Renfrow NFL Draft Projection: Latest on Clemson WR’s Draft Stock

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is a part of one of the most accomplished senior classes in the history of college football. In four years with the Tigers, Renfrow reached the College Football Playoff four times, and the National Championship Game in three (2015, 2016, 2018) of those four seasons.

Heading into this season, Renfrow was one of the more intriguing wide receiver prospects heading into the 2019 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-10 captain, while not physically imposing, is one of the smoothest slot receivers at the collegiate level, and is known as “Mr. Reliable” or even “Mr. Third Down” by the fans that frequent Death Valley.

Renfrow’s College Career

Renfrow hauled in 47 receptions for 534 yards and one touchdown this season. In Renfrow’s career, he has compiled 184 catches, 2,123 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns with the Tigers. He is a vital reason for Dabo Swinney’s recent success as leader of the Clemson football program.

Renfrow’s ability to make something out of nothing proved to be invaluable for Clemson during the season, and has helped Deshaun Watson, Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence along the way. Despite not eclipsing 100 receiving yards in any game, he didn’t have to, as his role was just to move the chains, which he did consistently. Renfrow’s reliability helped benefit Tee Higgins (855 yards), Justyn Ross (847 yards) and Amari Rodgers (540 yards). This doesn’t include the greatness of running back Travis Etienne, who rushed for 1,573 yards with this explosive offense.

NFL Projection

Most view Renfrow as a middle-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, with the ability to contribute as a depth player in a pro-style offense. WalterFootball, one of the most viewed NFL Draft resources on the internet, has projected Renfrow in the fourth-round range and on.

Most joke the New England Patriots are going to select Renfrow because why wouldn’t they? Head coach Bill Belichick has had enormous success in the past with shifty slot receivers like Renfrow, namely Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. Belichick can once again cut bait with an aging player and insert Renfrow right in — Edelman was a college quarterback, though, so that would be a little more difficult.

That said, Renfrow will be on the targets of a bunch of NFL teams. Now, more than ever, players of Renfrow’s stature have succeeded in the NFL, some shorter as well. A recent name that jumps off the page is Dallas Cowboys slot receiver Cole Beasley, who has churned out a nice career thus far being a safety valve for third-year quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Jason Garrett.