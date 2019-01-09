LOOK: LeBron James Thanks Jay-Z, Diddy & Nas for Changing His Life

The career of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been in the spotlight since he was in high school playing at St. Vincent-St. Mary. James was widely considered as a player with the potential to be one of the greatest to ever play the game, and he’s managed to live up to those expectations throughout impressive NBA career.

Obviously, there are plenty of people who have helped and supported him in getting to where he is today. And apparently, a few of those people are well-known and well-respected in their own right. James posted a message on Instagram to Jay-Z, Diddy and Nas, thanking them for making him believe he could change his life early on, as CBC Athletes showed.

James’ comment praises the trio for helping him believe he could make something of himself as a kid and also to better both he and his mother’s lives. If that message wasn’t enjoyable enough to read, the fact Diddy responded and showed love to LeBron for inspiring them just makes it even better.

LeBron James’ Relationship With Jay-Z

While the NBA star and entrepreneur likely have a relationship that extends far beyond what the public eye sees, James has spoken about it before. One instance came when the current Lakers star was on The Late Late Show With James Corden and took part in the popular ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment.

As Caitlin Kelley of Billboard revealed, Corden asked LeBron about being mentioned in Jay-Z’s song ‘Empire State of Mind’ and whether it was his favorite mention.

“Any time Jay says my name, it’s just very humbling. He’s like my big brother, so he takes care of me.”

Even prior to that, way back in 2008 when Jay-Z was still a part owner of the now-Brooklyn Nets, there was concern within the league about his friendship with James. As Selena Roberts of Sports Illustrated wrote, there was plenty of speculation about LeBron potentially signing with the Nets when he became a free agent (via ESPN).

“The Cavs won’t say they are threatened by James’s friendship with a rival owner, but for every Cleveland game Jay-Z attends, for every Yankees cap or pair of pinstriped high-tops LeBron puts on, there is more speculation about the two joining forces in New York in 2010 — the year James becomes a free agent, the year loosely scheduled for the ribbon cutting on the Nets’ new arena in Brooklyn.”

