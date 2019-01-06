Michael Gallup Girlfriend: Is the Cowboys Wide Receiver Dating Anyone?

Michael Gallup and the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 5. In this NFL Wild Card game, both teams will be fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Gallup does not appear to have a girlfriend. The 22-year-old has been dedicated to football since he played at Monroe Area High School in Monroe, Georgia. He went on to play ball at Butler Community College and continued his football career when he transferred to Colorado State University in 2016. He made his NFL debut with the Cowboys in 2018.

“Words can’t describe the joy and happiness I’m feeling this morning. To be a part of the best organization in the National football league is just a blessing! I’m ready to get to work in,” Gallup captioned a photo that he posted in April.

Gallup is active on social media and frequently updates his Instagram account with photos and videos, most of which are football-related. His Twitter account is similarly filled with football posts. He hasn’t posted any photos with a woman, nor has he gone public with any potential girlfriend since being in the NFL.

Gallup seems ready for tonight’s game, as evidenced by his recent social media posts. His most recent upload was a photo of himself high-fiving Cole Beasley. Gallup captioned the photo with one simple word: “Game.” You can check it out below.

Gallup grew up in a family of eight children. His mom and dad adopted him when he was just 10 months old. His adopted mom, Jenny, spoke to the Coloradoan about her son back in 2016.

“He’s sweet that way; he thinks about other people. He’s just as happy when one of his buddies makes a play, especially somebody who doesn’t get in the limelight very often, as when he makes a play himself,” she told the outlet.