Saints Favored Over Rams on NFC Title Game Point Spread

A single regular-season game means little in the grand scheme of things in Major League Baseball, the NHL or NBA. That’s because there are 162 games in baseball, and 82 in hockey and basketball. In the 16-game NFL slate, though, every game is huge.

The proof is in the pudding as the NFC top-seeded New Orleans Saints will get to host the second conference title game in franchise history on Sunday against the No. 2 Los Angeles Rams because the Saints beat the Rams in the Superdome in Week 9, 45-35.

Los Angeles entered that game unbeaten but fell behind 35-14 late in the first half. The Rams would tie it at 35-all in the fourth, but Drew Brees hit Michael Thomas for the clinching 72-yard TD pass with just under four minutes left. Memorably, Thomas then pulled out a cell phone from the goal-post padding a la former Saints receiver Joe Horn.

New Orleans and Los Angeles both finished with 13-3 regular-season records, so that victory is why the Saints are at home for the NFC title game. They have never lost a home postseason game in six tries with Brees as their quarterback. The Saints are listed as 3.5-point favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to advance to the second Super Bowl in team history (they won it in 2009).

The Saints have won their past nine home games against teams with winning records, but are just 2-7 against the point spread in their past nine playoff games as home favorites. They didn’t cover at -8.5 last Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, rallying from an early 14-0 hole to win 20-14. Philly had been 12-0 all-time when leading a playoff game by at least 14 at any point.

Road teams have lost the past five NFC title games, but the Rams are 9-2 in their past 11 road games. That’s the good news. The bad is they are 2-8 ATS at online betting sites in their past 10 as an underdog anywhere. Los Angeles just covered at home in the Divisional Round with a 30-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams rushed for a franchise playoff record 273 yards, the most ever allowed in the postseason by Dallas.

No doubt, the Rams will try to establish the run against the Saints, but they were No. 2 in the NFL against that ground game in the regular season. However, the team did lose excellent defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to a season-ending injury in the win over the Eagles.

