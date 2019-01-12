NFL Playoff Betting: Patriots, Saints Sunday Favorites

No matter what Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles does for the rest of his life, he will always be a legend in the City of Brotherly Love and probably never have to buy a drink again. Foles had one of the Cinderella stories in NFL history last season in leading the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl title as the backup. He even won Super Bowl MVP honors.

On Sunday, Foles’ NFC sixth-seeded Eagles continue their unlikely attempt to become the first team since the 2004 New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions as they visit the No. 1 New Orleans Saints, who are the biggest favorites on the NFL odds in the Divisional Round at -8 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Could be Foles’ last game as a member of the Eagles as he’s expected to hit free agency this offseason. Philly holds a $20 million option on him, but you can’t pay your backup quarterback $20 million, and Carson Wentz – hurt again currently – is the team’s starter and due a big extension.

Just imagine, though, if Foles led the team to another title. Wentz was still healthy when the Eagles were trampled 48-7 in New Orleans in Week 11. That dropped Philly to 4-6 and its playoff chances were on life support. Yet here the Eagles are.

The Saints are such big favorites because they are rested, led the NFL with 13 victories and have won their past eight at home (6-2 ATS) against teams with winning records. New Orleans is also 4-1 ATS at sports betting sites in the past five against the Eagles. Should the Saints win, they host either the Los Angeles Rams or Dallas Cowboys in the NFC title game.

The early game Sunday has the AFC No. 2 New England Patriots as 4-point betting favorites over the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers. Some Chargers fans think the NFL has it out for them in sending them to the east coast in the 1pm ET window for a second straight week. The Bolts were able to win in Baltimore last Sunday, flew back to L.A. and fly back across country again.

While the Chargers have won their past five on the east coast, they are a brutal 3-17 in their past 20 against the Patriots according to the OddsShark NFL Database and starting QB Philip Rivers is 0-7 in his career starting opposite New England QB Tom Brady (including playoffs). In addition, the Pats are on a 15-game winning streak at home and have won those by nearly 16 points per game.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.