Tony Beckham: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tony Beckham, a former Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions player, punched a man named Geoffrey Cassidy in the face. Beckham said Cassidy was masturbating outside of the cornerback’s teen daughter’s window. WPBF was the first report on Beckham’s altercation.

Cassidy, 48, was later arrested by police in Wellington, Florida, just outside of West Palm Beach. He has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a person younger than 16 and is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on a bond of $1,500. He has a court date set for February 13. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 14.

Beckham played as a cornerback for the Tennessee Titans between 2002 and 2005 and he also spent a year with the Detroit Lions. Beckham was drafted in 2002 having played college ball at Wisconsin-Stout. Beckham is a native of Gainesville, Florida.

1. Beckham Said That He Initially Thought He Was Being ‘Punk’d’

Beckham said he was leaving his home at 6:40 a.m. on January 14 when he noticed some movement at the side of his home. Beckham told WPBF, “I waited for a second and I looked again. And I see a white male and he’s standing by my window and he’s trying to get a better position.” Beckham said the man was standing by the former Titan’s 14-year-old daughter’s bedroom. The Miami Herald reports that Beckham’s daughter was getting out of the shower when he saw Geoffrey Cassidy.

Beckham went on saying, “I couldn’t believe it. I was like, “Is this for real?” I thought I was getting “Punk’d.”” When Beckham yelled, the man tried to run, but didn’t get away. Beckham told WPBF, “I caught him at the apartment over there and we just had a good conversation.”

In a separate interview with WPTV, Beckham said that when he saw Cassidy running away, “My reaction is, I don’t want him to get away… I thought he was a maintenance guy or something, trying to fix something. But then he squatted down and I could see his hand gestures moving. And I go, what are you doing? I startled him and he tried to take off running.”

2. Cassidy’s Mugshot Shows Him With a Black Eye & Bruises

Geoffrey Cassidy’s mugshot shows him with a black eye and bruises. After the incident, he was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Beckham told WPBF, “I’m sorry that it happened to me. I’m sorry that it happened to him. Because he’s never going to do that again on this side of town… If he was that brave to do it right here, I know this is not the first time he’s done this.”

WPTV reports that Cassidy told police that he is homeless and is originally from Ohio. Cassidy was identified through his Ohio driver’s license. He has a criminal history that involves theft, burglary and criminal trespass. According to multiple reports, Cassidy is denying he was doing anything criminal and said that his car broke down in the area and he was waiting for the engine to cool down. The Miami Herald, quoting from documents, says that Beckham told police that when he saw Cassidy, the suspect was “making a motion consistent with masturbating.” He added that his “butt” was exposed.

3. Beckham’s Wife, Amanda, Was the One Who Called the Police

It was Beckham’s wife, Amanda, who called the police after she came outside and saw her husband on top of Cassidy. Amanda Beckham told WPBF, “I don’t know if this is his first time coming here or if he’s been here before or where he’s seen us or how he picked us out. But it’s scary.” After the incident, Amanda said that she blacked out the windows in her kid’s rooms so that they will feel safer. Beckham said that his children were “crying, they’re scared. They all slept in the room with me last night,” reports CBS12.

Beckham said to WPTV’s Alanna Quillen, “Who else is going to take care of them? They’re my kids. I grew up without a dad. To see a man out there belittling himself to get a fix off a kid? That’s morally wrong to me… Maybe I stopped him from doing something more serious to another kid.”

4. Beckham’s College Coach Called Him ‘The Most Dominant Cornerback’ in Their Conference

Beckham played a total of 56 games during his five year NFL career. An article on Beckham from his alma-mater, UW-Stout’s, website, see his college coach, Ed Meierkort, refer to Beckham as the “most dominant cornerback I have ever seen in the WIAC.” The school plays in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Beckham did not pass his SAT or ACT so could not attend a Division I school.

Beckham told the UW-Stout website, “Coach Meierkort and (assistant) coach (Carleton) Lance talked to me a lot about making the move to get an education and having fun playing football. I knew I wanted to better my life. And having an education is a step to achieve that.” Beckham would go on to graduate with a degree in psychology. In 2012, Beckham was selected on the WIAC all-time team. When speaking about the NFL, Beckham said, “My biggest thrill in the NFL was playing in front of the world with the best of the best. My next would have to have been beating out two first rounders and become the team’s starter. I can’t describe the feeling I had coming out of the Bubble with 70,000 fans screaming.”

5. Beckham Is Now a High School Football & Soccer Coach

Beckham is the football and soccer coach at Westwood High School in Fort Pierce, Florida. Beckham has been based in Florida since 2011, previously was a defensive back coach at Tennessee State University between 2009 and 2010. He was also the assistant football coach and soccer coach at Whites Creek High School. Together, he and his wife have four children, Arianna, Aubrey, Alana, and son, Ty.

