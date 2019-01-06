WATCH: Duke’s Zion Williamson Does Insane 360 Dunk During Game

Duke Blue Devils young star Zion Williamson is at it again. While the freshman phenom has quickly become known as one of the most explosive and talented players in college basketball, he proved it again on Saturday. During Duke’s game against the Clemson Tigers, Williamson showed off his exceptional dunking abilities by doing a 360 dunk – during the game.

ZION WILLIAMSON JUST DID THIS IN A GAME!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BJKcNqQHr3 — ☇ASAP Sports News☇ (@ASAP_SportsNews) January 6, 2019

While Williamson became a social media sensation due to his wild dunking abilities and incredible vertical in high school, college basketball fans were excited to see him at the next level. It’s safe to say that to this point, the young forward has lived up to the hype by essentially dominating opponents.

Through the team’s first 12 games (prior to the Clemson game), Williamson has averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 65.2 percent from the field. His defensive presence has been felt as well, with the 6-foot-7 forward averaging 2.1 steals and 1.9 blocks.

Zion Williamson’s NBA Draft Hype

Although Williamson is only a freshman, it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that he’ll be heading to the NBA after this season. The Duke star has impressive size and power as he comes in at 285 pounds and is powerful on both the offensive and defensive ends.

There have been a variety of NBA mock drafts to this point, but very few have placed Williamson outside of the top two picks in 2019. Just prior to the New Year, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman had him going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For good measure, Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo broke down his latest 2019 NBA Draft Big Board at the start of January, and it featured Williamson holding the No. 1 spot. As Woo revealed, the consensus remains that he’ll be the top pick.

“Perhaps the only thing most people around the league can widely agree on with respect to this draft class is that Williamson, our preseason No. 1 prospect, remains on track to hear his name called first. Duke heads into its ACC schedule as the top team in the country, and his all-around play has been at the center of their success. Williamson’s otherworldly athleticism, remarkable scoring efficiency and ability to impact the game as a rebounder and shot-blocker truly make him unique.”

Interestingly, many believe that the Blue Devils will have more than just Williamson coming off the board as a top-five pick, though.

Duke’s Freshman Trio of Young Stars

Specifically going off the Big Board from Sports Illustrated above, you’ll find two other Blue Devils freshmen in R.J. Barrett (No. 2) and Cam Reddish (No. 4) listed inside of the top five. For good measure, Woo also has Duke freshman point guard Tre Jones, whose brother is Minnesota Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones as the No. 31 prospect.

The latest mock draft from NBADraft.net had a similar outlook for the four players but had Barrett going with the first pick and Williamson at No. 2. From there, Reddish was the No. 6 selection while Jones came off the board at No. 29 overall.

