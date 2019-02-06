John Wall’s Injury: What Happened to Wizards PG?

John Wall’s injury has drawn a lot of attention around the league. The Washington Wizards announced Wall ruptured his left Achilles tendon which is expected to sideline him for at least 12 months. According to NBA.com, Wall sustained the initial injury after falling in his home.

The team announced Tuesday that Wall developed an infection in the incision from initial surgery on Jan. 8 (a debridement and repair of a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel that was also performed by Anderson). He suffered the rupture after slipping and falling in his home. The rupture was diagnosed by Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih during a procedure to clean out the infection.

This means Wall’s injury will stretch well into next season. The Wizards have Wall under contract through at least 2022, when the point guard has a player-option prior to the 2023 season, per Spotrac. The Athletic reported Wall will have three surgeries in five weeks by the time everything is repaired.

To wrap up all this pain, Wall will have three surgeries over a five-week span. He’s already gone through two: the initial one to remove bone spurs in his left heel and the exploratory one Monday to check on the infection. He’ll have another once the inflammation around the infection goes down. The Wizards hope that will be by early next week. And it means Wall will miss at least a solid chunk of the first season of his four-year extension that projects to be $171 million.

Some Fans Are Skeptical of Wall’s Injury

Wall’s injury is unique in that it did not happen on the basketball court. This has created some skepticism over how Wall’s injury occurred, despite the Wizards’ team doctor’s statement that it happened when he slipped out of the shower. There is sure to be conspiracy theories in the months ahead as some fans doubt Wall is telling the whole truth.

It is not just fans who are skeptical. Through a social media post, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wondered what Wall was doing at his home.

“Funny guy and all that, but I’ll see u around bra,” Wall responded, per New York Post.

It is only natural for there to be questions about an injury that did not happen while Wall was playing. However, there is no evidence to suggest there was foul play involved. Given the Wizards recently signed Wall to a massive extension, the latest injury puts Washington in an even more precarious position as it makes him nearly impossible to trade.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of data on elite NBA point guards with tendon ruptures,” Wizards team doctor Wiemi Douoguih explained to ESPN. “He never heard a pop. He had a slight increase in discomfort.”

Douoguih also added that Wall’s recovery is expected to be 11 to 15 months before he resumes basketball activities given his age (28).