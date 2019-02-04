Sean McVay’s Girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, Wears Custom Jacket at Super Bowl

Sean McVay’s girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, is supporting the Rams coach in Atlanta for the Super Bowl. Khomyn was decked out in Rams gear in her Instagram post before the Rams-Patriots matchup.

“Let’s go!!! 💙💛,” Khomyn posted in a quick caption before the game.

Khomyn was wearing a custom-made jacket with crystals. TMZ detailed Khomyn’s jacket that she wore to the game.

Forget diamond Super Bowl rings … Sean McVay’s smokin’ hot GF is opting for crystals for Sunday’s big game — ’cause she just got a custom jacket made with 4,000 of ’em in it!!! TMZ Sports has learned Veronika Khomyn hit up Leah Miller at Bella Artistry to have a one-of-a-kind piece made to cheer on her BF during the Rams-Pats game … and the fit came out GREAT. We’re told, the satin bomber jacket was hand-cut and hand-sewn … and had 4,000 Swarovski crystals hand-placed into it.

It’s not the first time Khomyn has displayed her unique Rams apparel. Earlier in the playoffs, Khomyn wore a “McBae” shirt.

McVay grew up in Atlanta, so the Super Bowl has extra significance for the Rams coach.

“Some of my closest friends in life are guys that I was able to play high school football with,” McVay told ESPN. “So, there’s a lot of … people that will be able to be at that game that are very important to me…If your last name is McVay, you’re probably going to be here. That’s a safe way to say it and then there will be some other close, really, family friends and things like that, but I’m sure my parents found a way to get a couple more tickets that I didn’t know about and sometimes they protect me from those things, which is a good thing.”

McVay and Khomyn have been dating since he was the Redskins tight end coach, per TMZ. Khomyn has no problem sharing her feeling about McVay on social media.

“The best love is the kind that awakens your soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds,” Khomyn posted on Instagram back in 2018.