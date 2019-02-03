Who is the Patriots Backup QB, Brian Hoyer?

Brian Axel Hoyer, 34, is the back-up quarterback for the New England Patriots.

Hoyer signed with the Pats in 2009 as an undrafted free agent but was cut in 2012. A year later, the Michigan State footballer had joined the Cleveland Browns. Hoyer has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, and San Francisco 49ers.

Married to his high school sweetheart Lauren Scrivens, the couple has two kids, Garrett and Cameron.

Hoyer, who’ll be on the field in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, is second-string, but not just any second-string; he’s the understudy for Tom Brady. Whether he gets much playing time remains to be seen, for now, a few hours before tipoff. But it’s been noted that unless the Pats are crushing the Rams by the third quarter, or should Brady be pulled out of the game, Hoyer may not be pressed into service. But you never know.

Here’s what you need to know about Hoyer:

From Cleveland, Ohio, Hoyer Carried a Pigskin During High School But Also Wore a Mit

Hoyer played both football and baseball for St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. And it was playing the latter, as an infielder, outfielder and as a pitcher, that Hoyer was seen as a standout. It was reported by Michigan State, that in 2002, when then a just a sophomore, he compiled an 8–1 record with a 1.99 ERA and was the winning pitcher in the ’02 Ohio Division I State Championship game.

Meanwhile, he was also a star on the gridiron. His profile at Michigan reads that he had a 16–7 record as a two-year starter at St. Ignatius playing for head coach Chuck Kyle. In ’02 he completed 131-of-263 passes, for 2,130 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. In 2003, he completed 258-of-412 passes for 5,570 yards and 45 touchdowns and his record interceptions helped lead his team to a 9–3 record. Hoyer was a USA Today Prep Player of the Week in 2003, was an Associated Press Division I all-state selection as a senior and participated in the 2004 Ohio All-Star Classic and the July 24 Ohio-Pennsylvania Big 33 All-Star Game, according to his profile.

Hoyer Coached at His Alma Mater After Being Cut by the Pats in 2012

A New York Times story from 2013 recalled that after he was cut by the Patriots, he called his coach at St. Ignatius High School. It was reported that chuck Kyle remembered the conversation well: “Coach, do you mind if I come to practice and throw the football around with your players?” Kyle was quoted as saying.

The football season was underway, but just. Still, September, former high school quarterback Hoyer, returned to his hometown. Not far from the Cleaveland Browns stadium the paper noted. High school players were in awe when Hoyer showed up in a New England jersey, it was reported.

Tom Brady Praised Hoyer: ‘He Has Everything it Takes Physically & Mentally’ as a Quarterback

In an interview with the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Brady publicly praised Hoyer who had joined the Browns.

Via email, Brady told the paper Hoyer was not only a talented quarterback, but he was also a friend.