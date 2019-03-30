Having struggled to build a consistent winner since the Phi Slamma Jamma days, Kelvin Sampson has led a turnaround and revitalization of the Houston Cougars program. Although the NBA rumor mill has Sampson pegged as a potential candidate to leave Houston and make the jump, the fact remains that his guidance has led the Cougars back to relevance. Under Sampson’s leadership, the Cougars have appeared in (and won games in) back-to-back NCAA tournaments for the first time since Phi Slamma Jamma graced the court.

While Houston doesn’t boast the same number of players in the NBA that were sent during their in the 80s (Hakeem Olajuwon & Clyde Drexler among others), the revitalized Cougars have started to once again churn out a few quality NBA prospects in recent years.

Best Houston Players Currently in the NBA

3. Jonathon Simmons, SF/SG

After what many considered to be a breakout 2017-2018 season in which he showed great promise with the Orlando Magic, Simmons was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers where he has struggled to see consistent minutes in their rotation. Despite his lack of production this season, at his best, Simmons is a natural scorer and creative finisher. However, his defensive struggles will likely keep him from ever seeing the minutes he needs at the NBA level to thrive.

2. Danuel House Jr., SF

Starting the year on a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets, House has slowly worked his way into a regular rotation spot and even saw his two-way contract converted by the Rockets in early March. The Rockets have been dealing with a serious lack of depth at the forward positions and house has filled in nicely, knocking down over 40% of his three-point attempts and playing competent defense. The way the Rockets are built, they need three and d wing players to run alongside their trio of stars in James Harden, Chris Paul, and Clint Capela. Expect House to further build on his skills and be a solid fit in Houston for years to come.

Danuel House Jr. (3/3 3PM) caught fire from beyond the arc to help the @HoustonRockets get out to a 25-20 lead after 1Q on TNT!#Rockets | #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/pUtL0T01hW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 27, 2019

1. Damyean Dotson, SG

As the 44th pick of the 2017 NBA draft, Dotson has had the most prolific career of any of his fellow alums in the NBA. Seeing an increased role in his second season, Dotson is averaging over 10 points per game and has shown to be more willing to shoot from deep while increasing his efficiency from range. Playing on the lackluster Knicks, his future remains bleak unless they somehow land a big name free agent. However, Dotson has shown the ability to go out and get buckets while playing relatively competent defense. At the very least, he should carve out a spot as a very solid role player and bucket-getter for years to come.