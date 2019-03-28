Is Vince Edwards Carsen Edwards’ Brother? Are They Related?

Carsen Edwards’ brother is not Vince Edwards. The two Edwards men both play for Purdue basketball together, and call each other family, but they are in no way genetically related.

To CBS Sports in 2018, Carsen said, “People always think we’re brothers – brothers, cousins, something.”

Vincent added, “But honestly, we have family in Houston, so when he told me he’s from Houston, I was like, ‘Somewhere down that line, we crossed.'”

Though the Purdue players are not related to their knowledge, Vincent said they’re like family, largely because the whole Purdue team is like family. He explained,

“It’s family – really, this team is like family. Having someone like Carsen has shaped and changed so much about how we play. College basketball, the game is evolving. Carsen, in high school he got up and down, pressed all game. He really changed who we are as a team. Instead of him adapting to us, I think we needed to adapt to him. And we did. It ended up making us better.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Carsen Does Have an Athletic Brother — a Pro Football Player, in Fact

Though Carsen and Vince aren’t brothers, one of Carsen’s siblings is Jai Edwards, a linebacker in the NFL who was with the Seattle Seahawks when they won the Super Bowl. Though Jai is not a basketball player, he’s the reason Carsen plays, according to a writeup of Carsen by a Purdue athletics site.

In fact, Carsen almost quit basketball and began to play football in high school, because he wasn’t seeing the progress that he wanted on the court. He said, “Things weren’t really looking good for me…Just going from high school (varsity) and just not enjoying the game anymore and not getting along with coaches, and I didn’t want to play anymore. It came to the point where all my friends around me were getting recruited, all the schools they wanted to go to, and I wasn’t. It was a tough spot for me.”

Luckily for Perdue fans everywhere, Jai and Carsen’s mother, Carla Desmuke-Edwards, talked him out of that decision. She said to the athletic site,