Lakers’ NBA Draft Lottery Odds, Chances at Zion Williamson May Double

When the Los Angeles Lakers saw their chances at making the 2019 NBA Playoffs move to less than one percent, there wasn’t much to be optimistic about. And while the Lakers missing the postseason won’t provide any “on the bright side” type of outlook immediately, their struggles have created an interesting situation. And it involves the NBA draft lottery.

There are still roughly 10 games remaining (give or take) for most teams, so there’s a lot to be sorted out when it comes to each team’s chances at the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. And the Lakers losing their fourth-straight game on Tuesday night didn’t jump their chances much, but a few more marks in the loss column could make a big impact.

So much so, that if they fall behind two more teams in the standings, their chances at the No. 1 pick and Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson will double.

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Draft Lottery Odds

As Tankathon shows, the Lakers are currently projected with just a three percent chance to wind up with the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. They also have a 13.9 percent chance to land in the top four and hold the No. 10 worst record in the league with 11 games remaining. But just ahead of them in lottery odds sits the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards, and that’s where things get interesting.

Here’s a look at the current draft lottery odds for all teams ahead of the Lakers, per Tankathon.

Team Record Games Back Top 4 Chances No. 1 Pick Chances New York Knicks 14-57 — 52.1% 14% Phoenix Suns 17-55 2.5 52.1% 14% Cleveland Cavaliers 18-53 4.0 52.1% 14% Chicago Bulls 20-52 5.5 48.1% 12.5% Atlanta Hawks 24-48 9.5 42.1% 10.5% Memphis Grizzlies 28-42 14.5 34.8% 8.3% Dallas Mavericks (to Atlanta) 28-42 14.5 34.5% 8.2% Washington Wizards 30-41 16.0 26.3% 6.0% New Orleans Pelicans 31-42 16.0 20.3% 4.5% Los Angeles Lakers 31-40 17.0 13.9% 3.0%

The Lakers are one game back of the Pelicans and Wizards, and if they wind up with a worse record than both at season’s end, it’ll double their chances for the first overall pick. This outcome would also nearly double their chances of getting a selection in the top four.

Remaining Schedule for Lakers

If there were ever a time for the Lakers to go into “tank mode,” this would be it. Although their chances of jumping from three percent to six percent may not seem like a lot, the opportunity to land a top-four pick would be huge in its own right. And based on the Lakers schedule, there’s a reason to believe that multiple losses down the stretch could be likely.

Of the team’s final 11 games, seven of them are against likely playoff teams while two are against opponents who have a chance to find their way in. The Lakers also face the Wizards and Pelicans once more each down the stretch and wrap up the year with games against the Thunder, Warriors, Clippers, Jazz and Trail Blazers.

