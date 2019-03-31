Michigan State Basketball Elite 8 Roster & Starting Lineup

Despite lacking the veteran presence of guards Joshua Langford and Kyle Ahrens, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans once again find themselves deep in the NCAA tournament. Izzo has done a magnificent job guiding his shorthanded team guiding them to a number of quality wins to go alongside a dominant showing in the Big-10 Tournament.

Let’s take a look at the starting lineup and roster for the Spartans.

Michigan State Basketball Roster & Starting Lineup

Projected Starting Lineup

Bench: Nick Ward (probable), Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier, Marcus Bingham, Conner George, Jack Hoiberg, Braden Burke, Brock Washington

Out: Joshua Langford, Kyle Ahrens

Michigan State Spartans 2018-2019 Regular Season

During the regular season, the Michigan State Spartans went 25-6 en route to the top seed in the Big-10 Tournament. Along with losing veterans Kyle Ahrens and Joshua Langford, big man Nick Ward went down for an extended period of time with a wrist injury and although he is back for the NCAA tournament, he has yet to resume his starting role. The absence of Ward was expected to be worse as he was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his hand. However, he would return to action for the Big-10 tournament just barely a month later.

Struggling with injuries on the year, Michigan State has persevered regardless. Cassius Winston told USA Today:

“I feel like this team, we rely on each other more. The last couple teams were so talented that you didn’t really have to rely on anybody. You could just bring yourself and that’s usually good enough for the team. I think this time, we’re just playing for each other.”

Michigan State’s five losses on the year came to Indiana (twice), Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, and Kansas. Perhaps most interesting is the fact that they lost as many games to teams that missed the NCAA tournament (Indiana & Illinois) than those who made it (Purdue, Louisville & Kansas).

Notably, Michigan State has huge wins over Iowa (twice), Ohio State (twice), Purdue, Maryland, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan (twice). Playing in the Big-10, Michigan State gets the opportunity to play most conference opponents twice on the year and made the most of their schedule by beating up on several tournament teams multiple times. If you want to count the Big-10 tournament as well, Michigan State has beaten Michigan three times on the season.