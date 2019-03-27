March Madness Odds: Duke Still Favored on Futures

There has been no repeat national champion in men’s basketball since Florida in 2007, and that trend will continue with Villanova being blown out of the 2019 Big Dance in the Round of 32 by Purdue. Believe it or not, no defending national champion has made it past the Sweet 16 since the 2007 Gators.

Villanova was a longer-shot bet this year so it’s not a huge surprise the Wildcats’ season is over. It has been an incredibly chalk NCAA Tournament thus far as it’s just the second time in tourney history that all No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds advanced to the Sweet 16. The Top 4 seeds in the East and West are all still standing. The only non-Top 4 team in the Midwest is No. 5 Auburn, and the only alleged “Cinderella” left is No. 12 Oregon in the South.

The Pac-12 Tournament champion Ducks are hotter than anyone on a 10-game winning streak. They are the longshots to win it all, though, at +7000 on the NCAA Tournament odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

How chalk has this tournament been? For the first time ever, all 16 betting favorites in the Round of 32 won straight up, with 11 of the 16 games decided by double digits. No. 5 Auburn was the only lower seed to win, but the Tigers were short favorites on the March Madness lines over No. 4 Kansas.

No. 1 overall seed Duke was the pre-tournament favorite and still is but not as heavily at +300 on the March Madness odds. The Blue Devils frankly should have lost in the Round of 32 to No. 9 Central Florida, but two potential game-winning baskets by the Knights both rolled around the rim and fell out in the final seconds. Duke looked very vulnerable.

The ACC has five teams left: Duke, South No. 1 Virginia (+425), West No. 1 North Carolina (+600), East No. 4 Virginia Tech (+3500) and West No. 4 Florida State (+4000). At least one conference school will lose in the Sweet 16 because Virginia Tech plays Duke – the Hokies won the regular-season matchup in an upset. Quite possible the ACC becomes the second conference to have three Final Four teams.

Gonzaga is the other No. 1 out West and is +450 at online betting sites to win the school’s first national title. The Zags haven’t been tested yet but should be by Florida State, which beat the Zags by 15 in last year’s Sweet 16. The No. 2 seed with the shortest odds is Michigan State in the East at +1000 even though the Spartans could be on a collision course with Duke in the Elite Eight.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.