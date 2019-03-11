WWE Fastlane 2019: Reactions & Review

Here’s my final thoughts on Raw and SmackDown Live’s WWE Fastlane 2019!

The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev

Reactions: You can always rely on any combination of The New Day to put on a watchable match. Even when that match looks like it won’t be worth a damn upon its announcement. This appeared as it if would be your usual short tag team match that pops up in the middle of a random episode of SD Live.

But both teams actually got time to work out a good bout. It followed your usual tag team formula, but The New Day tends to ramp up the quality of their matches on a regular basis. The little botch that took place when Nakamura looked slightly confused on what to do next with Big E was kind of hilarious. I won’t factor that slip up into the overall match, though. I enjoyed this way more than I originally thought I would.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: Meh. Wasn’t really feeling this one too much. Their Elimination Chamber match seemed to have a lot more energy to it. Especially with Shane’s wild antics during that title defense. This one was a bit sloppy in parts and just seemed to move at much slower pace. Shane’s punches always rub me the wrong way and he threw a whole lot of ’em this time around.

The Miz’s new springboard offense added a little bit of life to this rematch, but not enough to raise it to the level of decent or even good. It was just there for me, honestly. But the post-match heel turn, though? Now that was a shocker! Here I was thinking that The Miz would be the one to turn (he had a good reason to do so since The Miz had the match won at one point, but the ref was too preoccupied with a fallen Shane). Shane ended up breaking up his partnership with The Miz, which was a pleasant surprise.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Reactions: Yeah…Mandy Rose still has a lot of fine-tuning. The chemistry clearly wasn’t there, which is something I was afraid of when this match first got announced. Both women were clearly struggling to work well with each other. The outside interference made this whole affair even worse, to be honest. At least Asuka tried, though. If this is the type of competition Asuka’s gonna have to deal with as champion, then WWE might as well vacate the SD Live women’s division. Matter fact, what’s Nikki Cross up to these days?

Rating: 1 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Cesaro (The Bar) (Handicap Match)



Reactions: WWE is following the 2014 Daniel Bryan story template pretty hard with Kofi in 2019. Moments after Vince McMahon told Kofi that he’s now a part of the WWE Championship match, a switcheroo smacked everyone in the face. The Bar took turns brutalizing Kofi, which was a bore. Handicap Matches as a whole are usually boring, so that came as no surprise. This was unneeded filler. The time wasted here could have been used towards something more worthwhile on this PPV.

Rating: 1 out of 5 Stars

The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) (c) vs. Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode (Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: Round of FREAKIN’ applause for all six men here! They revived the main show card with a banger of a triple threat tag team match. The pace was on point, the action was satisfying, and the multi-man moments were pretty damned exciting. Ricochet’s Frankensteiner apron spot sacred me a bit (he definitely landed awkwardly on that one).

Even after pulling off that wild maneuver though, he still found the strength to pull off an insane leap to the outside. This match brought the live crowd back to life. Thank God WWE let The Revival get a win as champions for once! The post-match shenanigans actually added to the match as a whole, too. I’m down to watch this match again with the same trio of teams or even a forth one.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Samoa Joe (c) vs. R-Truth (with Carmella) vs. Andrade (with Zelina Vega) vs. Rey Mysterio (Fatal Four Way for the WWE United States Championship)

Reactions: TWO GREAT MATCHES IN A ROW? Alright, Fastlane 2019! Raw put up its best tag teams in the match preceding this one. I’m guessing SD Live wanted to prove its WWE main brand superiority too, which is why we got this amazing showcase of the Blue Brand’s midcard.

Not only was this better than the original pairing of these guys, they presented some of the most unique multi-man spots I’ve seen in a while. There were so many moments that took place during this bout that made me and the fans watching it stand up on multiple occasions. Even R-Truth’s Five Knuckle Shuffle spot got a good laugh out of me! These four men have developed an amazing chemistry with each other in such a short time span. This is another case of a match I’m all the way down to watch once again.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax and Tamina (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: Okay so here’s the thing. This match featured two instances where the Samoan duo had a slip-up. But even with those visible errors, I still enjoyed this match. Bayley turned in a solid performance as always, Banks’ comeback sprint was fun to watch, and even some of Jax and Tamina’s tag team offense was cool.

Sure, that Pop-Up Samoan Slam looked a bit iffy. But I was still entertained by what was presented here. Banks and Bayley’s first title defense came off a bit better than expected. The post-match events got me a little excited too, which is a plus. Is Beth Phoenix coming out of retirement to form a team with Natalya to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team titles? Count me in if this is happening!

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Daniel Bryan (c) (with Rowan) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Mustafa Ali (Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship)

Reactions: While I was heated over the fact that Kofi’s spot was taken here, I got over my disappointment real fast once this match got going. Ali ended up being the right choice to include as a part of this WWE Championship situation. Bryan did great work as the opportunist heel who picked his spots carefully. Owens fully embraced his new role as the fiery babyface.

And Ali gave everyone tons of hope since he pulled off some jaw dropping maneuvers that made us think he could actually win the big one. That running dropkick from Bryan to Ali while he was on the top rope, Ali’s 450 Splash to Bryan on the ring apron, and Owens’ stiff Apron Powerbomb to Ali were definite highlights. This match was built up perfectly – it crescendoed just right and made all the late match moments that much more special. This now makes three bouts that thankfully saved this show.

Rating: 4 out of 5 Stars

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (If Becky Lynch Wins, She Gets Added to the Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 35)

Reactions: This whole affair didn’t make any sense. So Becky won the right to challenge for the Raw Women’s title already at ‘Mania 35. Vince McMahon then proceeds to screw her over by taking her spot and giving it to Charlotte. Then weeks of confusing plot development followed and lead to this unnecessary match.

And if we’re talking about the match itself, it wasn’t anything to write home about either. We were given nothing but an extended torture session that saw Charlotte work on Becky’s injured leg for a painfully long time. Becky got her kicks in here and there, which got a pop. But this match never got any better the more we were forced to watch Charlotte tear up Becky’s leg. And the ending? That sucked, too. WWE should have found a better way to arrive at the Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s title bout at ‘Mania 35.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose) vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

Reactions: What a farewell match to go out on! The Shield put aside all their differences and reunited for one last hurrah. This match was full of clever callbacks to the stable’s biggest moments and triple team maneuvers. This was your usual Shield six-man tag, just without the involvement of weaponry (which brought it down a bit).

Even without the “foreign objects” tied to this brawl, this main event closed the show on a high note. Corbin, McIntyre, and Lashley also put in a fine performance as Raw’s resident heel trio. We got some good in-ring action, but the best parts of this match all took place on the outside. It felt good seeing that Triple Powerbomb announce table spot all over again. The controlled chaos that we got here was the perfect way to close the book on the iconic run of The Shield.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Match of the Night

Samoa Joe vs. R-Truth vs. Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio!

Final Verdict

Fastlane has earned the stigma of being a lackluster speed bump on the way to WrestleMania. The 2019 installment started to look as if it would stick to that moniker. But as the show wore on, it transformed into an incredibly worthwhile event.

There were a few misses that came along during the mid to late portions of the show. But the majority of Fastlane 2019 was filled with good to great multi-man matches. Even the ‘Mania 35 card setup (except for the WWE Raw Women’s title picture) was fun to watch unfold. The Raw Tag Team, US, and WWE Championship matches were incredible bouts that deserve multiple viewings. Fastlane 2019 stepped it up in a big way after a terrible first half.

Final Score: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

